Stoke City man issues five-word response to emotional message from teammate

Danny Batth has shown his support for Tyrese Campbell after his Stoke City forward returned from injury in the defeat to Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The talented forward suffered a serious knee injury against Cardiff City back in December last year, and it’s been a long road of recovery for Campbell.

After featuring for the U23s in recent weeks, he was involved in Michael O’Neill’s first-team squad for the clash against the Cherries, with the boss bringing him on for the final 20 minutes.

Whilst he couldn’t help the team to a result, Campbell explained on Instagram in an emotional message how much it meant for him to be back out playing.

And, in response to the post, centre-back Batth delivered a five-word response that summed up the feelings of all Stoke fans as he said ‘you love to see it’.

The 21-year-old attacker will be looking for more minutes this weekend as the Potters travel to take on Millwall as they look to get back on track after back-to-back defeats that has seen the side fall outside the play-off places.

The verdict

The major positive from the Bournemouth game was Campbell’s return because all connected to the club know just how good the youngster is.

So, as he outlined on social media, it was a major moment for him after a very tough ten months or so out with the knee problem, and the forward will surely appreciate the words from Batth, and his other teammates, who have wished him well.

Now, it’s about being patient with Campbell and he will look to get back to the levels he was showing prior to the injury.

