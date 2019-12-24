Stoke City man edges closer to exit with medical due

Badou Ndiaye is set to have a medical with Trabzonspor as he finalises a loan move away from Stoke City.

The Senegal international had been one of the Potters better performers this season, however, boss Michael O’Neill has been tasked with reducing the wage bill and Ndiaye will be one of the higher earners at the club.

Therefore, he has been prepared to let the 29-year-old depart, which is why he has only started one game since the Northern Ireland chief took over and has failed to make the squad for the previous three fixtures.

A move to Trabzonspor has been suggested for a few weeks now and there appears to be progress on that front, with Haber Global claiming a deal has been reached between the clubs and a medical will now take place.

Importantly, it states that the Turkish club will be taking on Ndiaye’s wages until the end of the season when a potential permanent deal can be assessed.

Playing in the Super Lig will not be a new experience for the midfielder, who has featured for Osmanlispor and Galatasaray in the past.

The verdict

This has been on the cards for a while now so it’s no real surprise that the deal is close and it’s a good move for the player.

Stoke fans will understandably be annoyed that they are going to let one of their better midfielders leave considering they are bottom of the league.

But, it does appear as though this is a financial decision and it will be one of many departures in January as they look to cut costs significantly.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.