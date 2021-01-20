Stoke City man closing in on surprising transfer switch

Stoke City full-back Tom Edwards is poised to join MLS outfit New York Red Bulls on loan after he was recalled from Fleetwood.

The 21-year-old had been struggling to establish himself as a regular for the League One side, so the Potters have decided to recall the academy graduate.

And, according to Stoke-On-Trent Live, Edwards will be straight over to the US, as he prepares to link up with the New York outfit ahead of their new season, which begins in March.

It remains to be seen the exact terms of the deal, although the update does stress that it will only be a loan move initially. They add that Edwards has been on the radar of the side for some time though.

Whether this will lead to a permanent transfer is unclear, but Edwards has a contract that runs until the summer of 2024 at the Bet365 Stadium.

The right-back had fallen down the pecking order under Michael O’Neill, with Tommy Smith the first choice for the club so far this season.

The verdict

This is certainly not a transfer we were expecting to see, but it’s a wonderful opportunity for Edwards to play in the US, and one he must surely be relishing.

The loan to Fleetwood didn’t really work out, so getting regular minutes elsewhere has to be a priority for the player.

Everyone at Stoke will wish Edwards well, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he impresses to see him move permanently to play in New York.



