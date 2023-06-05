Stoke City face a battle to keep hold of Tyrese Campbell this summer with several Premier League clubs monitoring the attacker.

Will Tyrese Campbell leave Stoke?

The 23-year-old has been a bright talent for the Potters since breaking into the first-team, although his progress was halted by a serious knee injury afew years back.

Campbell did feature in 41 games for Stoke in the league this season though, showing he is over those fitness issues, scoring nine goals as Alex Neil’s side recorded a disappointing bottom half finish.

Despite the team failing to meet expectations, Campbell is one of few to emerge with credit following his individual displays. And, The Athletic has revealed that a host of clubs in the top-flight are keeping tabs on the player.

“Tyrese Campbell, son of former Everton striker Kevin, is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs and could be set for a summer move away from Stoke.”

Whilst the Championship side would be reluctant to lose the forward, who can play in various attacking roles, he is approaching the final year of his contract at the Bet365 Stadium. Therefore, if fresh terms aren’t agreed with Campbell, he could leave when his deal expires in 12 months time.

It had been claimed earlier this year that Everton were keen on the player, with Sean Dyche desperate to improve his options in the final third over the coming months.

Campbell could have a big decision to make this summer

The major issue here for Stoke is the contract situation, as clubs know that when they let a player enter the final year of his deal, they start having more power. So, if a new agreement isn’t reached, the reality is that they may have to cash in on Campbell this summer, which would be a blow for Neil.

Given his age and potential, it’s no surprise there is top-flight interest in the player, but you could argue that he would be better spending at least one more year with Stoke, where he will get regular game time and can continue to improve as a player.

But, the appeal of the Premier League is obvious, and it will be interesting to see how this plays out over the coming weeks, and whether Stoke’s resolve is tested with a significant offer for Campbell.