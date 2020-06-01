Stoke City man attracting further transfer interest from Premier League club

AFC Bournemouth are preparing an offer for Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell according to Football Insider.

The Potters had previously rejected an offer in the region of £10million for Campbell, who has been impressive for Michael O’Neill’s side this season in the Championship.

The 20-year-old has scored 11 goals in 30 appearances for Stoke this term, even though they have struggled in the Championship this season.

The Potters are currently sat 17th in the second tier standings, and are three points clear of the relegation zone with nine matches still to play in this year’s campaign.

However, recent off-the-field events have disrupted their bid for survival in the Championship, although the EFL have announced that fixtures will get back underway on the weekend of the 20th June.

Campbell’s rumoured move to Bournemouth could depend on whether Josh King’s departure from the Premier League club is announced in the summer.

Sky Sports have revealed that King is attracting interest from Premier League clubs ahead of the summer, with Spurs believed to be one of the clubs interested in signing him.

If he is to leave for Jose Mourinho’s side, then that could mean that Eddie Howe moves for Campbell in the near future ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised to hear that they’re going to reignite their interest in signing Campbell.

He’s had a brilliant season with Stoke City, and is a player that I could certainly see playing in the Premier League in the near future.

If Josh King is to leave Bournemouth in the summer, then I could see Campbell heading to Eddie Howe’s team ahead of next year’s campaign.

That could depend on whether Bournemouth are to retain their status as a Premier League club though, as the Cherries are struggling in the top-flight at this moment in time.