Stoke City make transfer decision over future of first-team player

Stoke City could allow midfielder Joe Allen to leave the club this summer, a report from The Daily Telegraph has claimed.

Allen has endured a frustrating campaign at Stoke this season, with injuries restricting him to just 18 league appearances.

The 31-year-old still has a year remaining on his contract at The Bet365 Stadium, but it now seems as though he could still move on to pastures new when the summer transfer window opens.

According to this latest update, Stoke are willing to let the Welsh international leave the club in the next few months, if the right offer comes in for him from elsewhere.

It remains to be seen just how much Stoke would demand for the sale of Allen, or what interest there might be in the midfielder.

Since joining Stoke from Liverpool back in the summer of 2016, Allen has played 177 games in all competitions for the club, scoring 20 goals in that time.

The Verdict

This could be the right decision for Stoke to make.

Given Allen has been out for quite some time now, there may be some concern over how long it might take him to get back up to speed when he returns from injury.

As a result, it could make sense for Stoke to try and move him on now, when they can at least receive a fee for him, rather than risk losing the midfielder for nothing when his contract expires next summer.

Indeed, given the experience and ability he has, it would be no huge surprise if some interest was to emerge in Allen once the transfer market has reopened.