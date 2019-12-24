Stoke City make transfer decision on midfielder as they prepare for busy January

Stoke City are not going to push ahead with a move to sign non-league midfielder Adam Lovatt after he had a trial with the club.

The 20-year-old, who is starring for Hastings United in the eighth-tier of English football, has established himself as one of the most exciting youngsters outside the Football League and was given a chance to impress with the Potters.

However, things didn’t go to plan for the defensive midfielder, with Stoke-On-Trent Live reporting that he suffered an injury whilst with the Staffordshire club and that they won’t be pursuing a deal for Lovatt.

It adds that he didn’t get enough time to convince boss Michael O’Neill that he deserves a deal with the Championship strugglers and will now return to his club.

Lovatt has previously been linked with a host of clubs in the top two divisions and he had a trial period with Leeds United last year but that didn’t result in a long-term deal either.

Despite that, it’s expected to be an extremely busy January for O’Neill as he looks to reshape his squad for their relegation battle.

The verdict

You have to feel sympathy for Lovatt here as he would have been desperate to impress the Stoke staff but the injury obviously didn’t help.

But, these things happen in football and all he can do is try and bounce back and he clearly has the potential to make it when you look at the clubs who have shown an interest in him previously.

As for Stoke, they had to make a call and the immediate focus next month will be on finding players ready to make an instant impact.

