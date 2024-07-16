Highlights Sivasspor have agreed a deal with Stoke City to sign Josh Laurent, but the player rejected the move.

Laurent has entered the final year of his contract at the Bet365 Stadium.

Birmingham City could still be an option for the player.

Josh Laurent has rejected a move to Sivasspor after the Turkish side had agreed a deal to sign the midfielder from Stoke City.

The 29-year-old has featured regularly for the Potters since his arrival in 2022, which included making 37 appearances as the side survived in the Championship last season.

However, with Laurent entering the final 12 months of his deal at the Bet365 Stadium, there have been doubts about his future, with reports claiming Blues were among the clubs keen on the ex-Reading man.

Yet, Sivasspor had pulled clear in the race to sign Laurent, as TEAMtalk revealed that they have had an offer accepted for the player.

Josh Laurent rejects Sivasspor transfer move

Despite his importance to Steven Schumacher, the update explained how Laurent’s contract situation meant that Stoke are in a position where they have to consider an offer.

And, they add that Sivasspor have moved clear in the race to sign Laurent by agreeing terms with the Championship side.

Of course, that didn't mean the deal was done, and it was later reported by journalist Mark Holmes that Laurent had turned down the move.

"A very quick update on this: Laurent has rejected the move."

Josh Laurent still faces uncertain Stoke City future

This doesn't mean that Laurent will remain part of Stoke's plans, as his contract situation has left the Championship club in a difficult position, and Laurent would be missed if he did depart.

Schumacher would be losing someone who has been a real leader in the dressing room, and the recruitment team will be looking for players who can bring those qualities in, as well as impressing on the pitch.

So, you can understand why Stoke were ready to cash in. At 29, they’re at the stage with Laurent where you either offer him a new deal that will take him into his 30s, where his form could decline, or you sell for a decent fee to reinvest.

Birmingham City’s summer transfer plans

It remains to be seen what this means for Birmingham City, as they have been linked with Laurent as they continue what has been a very bold window so far as the owners look to back new boss Chris Davies.

In truth, this would stlil be a long shot anyway, as Laurent is a player who is too good for League One, but Blues are embarking on an ambitious project.

But, nothing can be ruled out, although you would expect Laurent to have plenty of options on the table, and a decision on his future is sure to be made imminently as he looks to get everything sorted ahead of the new seaon, which is fast approaching.