Stoke City are in talks with Blackburn Rovers over the signing of Niall Ennis, according to BBC Lancashire's Andy Bayes via X.

The striker only moved to Ewood Park in the summer but is set to leave the club this month, with the Potters joining the race to sign the 24-year-old.

Ennis has been the subject of transfer interest from League One sides Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley during the last week, according to Alan Nixon, but the Potters have joined the race in the dying embers of the window.

Stoke City interested in a move for Niall Ennis

Stoke City boss Steven Schumacher managed Ennis in his previous role at Plymouth Argyle and will be aware of how good the player is and will know how to get the best out of him if he brings him to the club.

The Telegraph's Mike McGrath has also posted on X that the Potters are in talks to bring Ennis to the club.

Whilst Stoke supporters may be slightly underwhelmed with the signing given Ennis' record in front of goal this season, Schumacher will be desperate to bring the player to the club after having so much success together at Plymouth.

Ennis spent two-and-a-half years at Home Park, where almost all of that time was spent under the managerial reign of Schumacher. During his time at Plymouth, Ennis made 97 appearances for the Pilgrims, scoring 24 goals and registering 12 assists.

Niall Ennis' Plymouth Argyle Stats - As Per Transfermarkt Season Played Goals Assists 2020/21 24 6 1 2021/22 28 4 4 2022/23 45 14 7

It is a move that makes sense given Schumacher's links with the player and would give the club some strength in depth with the Potters currently outside the relegation zone by just seven points.

Niall Ennis' 2023/24 campaign for Blackburn Rovers

Having made the move to the Championship with Blackburn Rovers in the summer, it's fair to say Ennis has struggled to adapt to the level of Championship football so far.

Having suffered from fitness issues not long after his arrival at Ewood Park, former Wolves man Ennis has played just 338 minutes for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side this season in the Championship, totaling 11 appearances and just three starts.

The 24-year-old has been left out of Rovers' last two league squads, and it seems in the best interest of both player and club to let the player move on this month.

In total, the player has played just 13 times in all competitions for Blackburn, scoring once in a League Cup tie with Walsall in October.

Ennis joined Rovers on a free transfer after turning down a new deal with Plymouth, signing a four-year contract at Ewood Park.

This means that the club can expect a decent fee from Stoke if the player leaves this month, helping to compensate for Ennis' move not working out.

Ennis could still prove a good signing at Championship level

Despite things not working out at Ewood Park, if the move to Stoke gets over the line, Ennis will be hungry to prove he's capable of doing it at Championship level.

Steven Schumacher is the perfect man to get the best out of Ennis and this is a move that suits all parties.

While Stoke supporters may be underwhelmed, at just 24 years old, there is plenty of time for Ennis to grow as a player and become an established Championship forward at the bet365 Stadium.