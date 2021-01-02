Stoke City make move to secure fresh player agreement

Stoke City have opened talks with defender Harry Souttar over a new contract for the defender at The Bet 365 Stadium, manager Michael O’Neill has reportedly confirmed.

Souttar’s current deal with the Potters is set to expire in the summer of 2022, and it seems as though the Potters are already keen to secure the defender’s long-term future with the club.

According to a report from the Stoke Sentinel, O’Neill has told Radio Stoke that the club have opened talks with the 22-year-old about extending his contract in the Potteries.

Having joined Stoke from Dundee United in the summer of 2016, Souttar has made 22 appearances in all competitions for the Potters.

This season, the Australian international has managed to establish himself as a regular feature in O’Neill’s sides, after spending time out on loan with Ross County and Fleetwood Town in each of the past three seasons.

The Verdict

This does seem to be a smart move for Stoke to make.

Given there is currently 18 months remaining on his deal with Stoke, the club should not be under too much pressure to sell Souttar any time soon.

As a result, this does seem to be a good time to open contract negotiations, when there is no huge rush to get them done, and it would help them keep that pressure around Souttar’s future away for several years to come if they were to secure a new deal.

Indeed, with the impact he has had for the Potters this season, you can certainly understand why they are keen to get an agreement sorted here, which is testament to his development over the past few years.