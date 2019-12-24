Stoke City make decision over defender’s immediate future

Stoke City have terminated the loan deal of Josh Tymon to Portuguese club Familicao, the club have confirmed.

Tymon is back in training with Stoke at their Clayton Wood training ground after seeing his deal terminated.

The 20-year-old defender is expected to come into the Stoke side and provide competition for Stephen Ward at left back as Michael O’Neill looks to explore the options available to him.

Speaking to the press on Monday, Northern Irish boss O’Neill gave his views on the defender.

“The loan has been terminated, so he’s back, he’s just not eligible to play at this time because it’s outside the transfer window,” O’Neill told reporters, as quoted in the Stoke Sentinel.

“He will become available to us from the first of January going forward.

“Other than Stephen Ward, he’s the only natural left back we have outside the Academy.”

English defender Tymon wass not just making up the numbers in Portugal as the former Hull City man had been playing as a good back-up to regular left back Alex Centelles.

Having featured in five league game. Tymon had played a key part on Familicao’s rise to the forefront of Portuguese football.

The Verdict

This decision shows one thing, and that is that O’Neill remains unsure of his squad. Tymon should not have been loaned out in the first instance, but the defender has enjoyed a spell in Portugal and it has been worthwhile.

Stoke fans will now be hoping that he can provide them with an abundance of talent and workrate as the Potters seek to get out of the relegation zone.

Tymon is a talent, but whether or not he can make the grade in O’Neill’s side is another question….