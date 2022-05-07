Stoke City make announcement over future of 24-year old

Jacob Brown has committed his long-term future to Stoke City.

Ahead of the final day action in the Championship for this season, the Potters have confirmed Brown has signed a new contract with the club.

The 24-year old is the team’s top scorer this season with 14 goals in the league.

The new deal will keep Brown at the Bet365 Stadium for another three years, running until 2025.

The forward is delighted to have the news confirmed and is hoping that the team can keep progressing over the next few years.

“I’m buzzing that it’s all sorted and it’s now official,” said Brown, via the club’s official website.

“It’s a testament I believe to how well I’ve done this season – I feel like I’ve improved a lot and feel like I can improve even more.

“To cement my future here and be focused on what we can achieve in the future feels good.”

Stoke have been unable to challenge for a play-off place this season under Michael O’Neill.

However, it appears the Northern Irishman has retained the backing of the board despite concerns he was set to be dismissed as the club’s manager last month.

However, the team will need reinforcements over the summer as the team was unable to sustain a charge on the play-off places.

Stoke have fallen to 13th in the Championship table in the second half of the season, 11 points adrift of the top six places.

Their final game of the season takes place this weekend, as O’Neill’s side welcome Coventry City to the Bet365 Stadium.

The Verdict

This is a great announcement for the club to make going into the final weekend of the campaign.

While Stoke would’ve preferred to still be fighting for a play-off place going into this last round of games, there have still been positives to take from this season.

Brown has excelled up front for the team and has become the leading man with 14 league goals.

But Stoke will need him to find another level again, as having a striker capable of 20-goals is an essential cornerstone of any side looking to earn promotion.