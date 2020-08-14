Stoke City looking to lure striker away from Celtic’s reach

Stoke City are working hard to lure Steven Fletcher to the bet365 Stadium this summer, despite the fact the striker has held talks with Celtic since his departure from Sheffield Wednesday.

Fletcher had been with Sheffield Wednesday since the summer of 2016, but departed Hillsborough on the back of a 2019/20 campaign where he scored 13 goals in only 27 league appearances.

It is being reported by Stoke reporter Pete Smith on Twitter that Michael O’Neill is working hard to lure the Scottish striker to the Potters this summer, although he’s already held talks with Celtic earlier this window as he looks for a new challenge.

Stoke working hard to land Steven Fletcher, a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday. He’s had talks with Celtic already this summer. — Pete Smith (@PeteSmith1983) August 14, 2020

Of course, Stoke and Wednesday are competing in the same division next season, with O’Neill looking to turn around the fortunes of the Potters, who have struggled in the last two years in the Championship.

They finished 2019/20 strongly under O’Neill and picked up 10 points from their final four games of the season, leaving them comfortable in the table despite flirting with relegation for large parts of the campaign.

Now, O’Neill is putting his sole focus into Stoke after ending his dual role with Northern Ireland.

The Verdict

This could be a very shrewd signing for Stoke.

Fletcher was immense last season in the Championship and showed some really good form at a stage of his career (33) when he should be winding down.

For me, he’d suit what O’Neill wants to do and would really complement some of the younger players that are kicking around at Stoke.

