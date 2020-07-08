Stoke City looking to beat Celtic in race to sign midfielder

Stoke City are interested in signing Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull this summer, according to reports from the Daily Record.

Turnbull made only two appearances for Motherwell throughout the whole of 2019/20 due to injury, which proved to be a stumbling block in a dream £3m move to Celtic last summer.

Neil Lennon is no rush to make another move for the 20-year-old, who scored nine goals and chipped in with five assists in 25 SPFL appearances in 2018/19.

With the SPFL transfer window being extended until October, it is believed that Lennon would rather monitor Turnbull’s form before then, before making a decision on whether he wants him at Celtic or not.

Stoke City could catch Celtic napping, though, with Motherwell being made aware of Michael O’Neill’s interest in the creative midfielder.

O’Neill will be looking to reshape his squad this summer with his side’s Championship status not yet secure, despite beating Barnsley 4-0 at the weekend.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is also said to be an admirer of Turnbull, but it remains to be seen whether the Magpies make a move for the midfielder.

The Verdict

Turnbull hasn’t played a lot of games in 2019/20 due to injury and I think that should be looked at carefully.

He’s obviously a really talented young player having hit nearly double figures from midfield in 2018/19, and at the age of 20, he has a big future ahead of him.

If Stoke land him and he picks up an injury, though, then it would be seen as a bit of a waste of time signing him.