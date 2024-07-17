Highlights Stoke City interested in Bosun Lawal amid competition from Bournemouth, RB Salzburg, and Birmingham City.

Lawal excelled in midfield at Fleetwood Town, impressing with power, intensity, and goal-scoring ability.

Despite being open to a permanent sale, Celtic still values Lawal, who has potential to make an impact at Stoke City.

Stoke City have joined the growing list of clubs showing an interest in Celtic’s Bosun Lawal during the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old joined the Glasgow giants three years ago, with the bulk of his game time having come with the club’s academy.

However, he spent the previous campaign on loan at Fleetwood Town in League One, in a move that really helped Lawal’s development.

Bosun Lawal transfer latest

His form with the Cod Army appears to have caught attention, as Football Insider has revealed that Stoke have ‘registered an interest’ in the youngster, who can play in defence or midfield.

But, they won’t have a free run at Lawal, as the update also explains that Bournemouth and RB Salzburg are also monitoring the player, whilst it has been claimed recently that Birmingham City are keen on Lawal.

Interestingly, the update adds that Celtic are open to a permanent sale of Lawal, even though he has been part of Brendan Rodgers’ squad in pre-season, with fans impressed at how he has adapted following his loan spell.

It’s not clear what sort of fee the Scottish champions would want for Lawal, who still has two years left on his contract at Parkhead.

Bosun Lawal would be an exciting signing for Stoke City

The calibre of clubs keeping tabs on Lawal shows that he is highly-rated within the game, and you can see why he is attracting attention.

Having spent most of his time at Celtic as a central defender, Lawal moved into midfield with Fleetwood, a position he had played earlier in his career - and it appears to have helped take his game up a level.

Despite the team struggling last season, Lawal was a standout figure, impressing with his power and intensity in the middle of the park. As well as that, he chipped in with goals, scoring six times, and his defensive instincts mean he is capable of winning the ball back well.

Related Stoke City: Bae Jun-ho stance revealed as Feyenoord ready action Stoke City's Bae Jun-ho is keen on a move to Feyenoord as the Dutch giants target a transfer move for the midfielder.

Of course, there are areas of his game that need to improve, but that’s always going to be the case with someone so young.

That will come with more experience, and Lawal could turn out to be an important figure at Stoke in the years to come if they do manage to finalise this transfer.

This won’t be straightforward to do though, as evident by the number of clubs tracking Lawal, so if he does end up at the Bet365 Stadium, it would have to be seen as a coup for the Potters.

Stoke City’s summer transfer plans

Whether the deal does happen, fans are sure to be encouraged by the link to Lawal, as he fits the profile in terms of what Stoke should be looking for in this window as they look to improve after a disappointing season last time out.

That’s because he is a young player who has room for development, and he could turn out to be a bargain if he does fulfil his potential.

Yet, he should also be capable of making an instant impact on the side, so he does tick a lot of boxes, and bringing in a powerful midfield option would improve the squad.

Elsewhere, Steven Schumacher will no doubt feel more recruits are needed, with a striker likely to be the priority ahead of the deadline.