Stoke City are looking to sign Daniel Johnson from Preston North End this summer according to Sunday Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop.

The Potters are looking to strengthen their side after the likes of Nick Powell and Morgan Fox were announced to be departing the bet365 this summer.

One of the players mentioned to be incoming is Daniel Johnson who looks set to leave Preston this summer.

Ryan Lowe's side have offered Johnson a new deal, but the Jamaican international could be on his way to Staffordshire to join up once again with Alex Neil.

With that in mind, we've decided to quiz our FLW writers whether he would be a good signing for the Potters.

Stoke City look to bring in Daniel Johnson

Declan Harte

Johnson knows Neil well and has a good working relationship with him from their time together at Preston.

That history makes this a sensible decision for Stoke, who will need that extra level of creativity in the team next season in order to improve going forward.

Stoke are still missing that cutting edge, which Johnson can help to provide.

He won’t be the big difference maker on a consistent basis, but the 30-year-old will bring strength in depth for any other creative players brought in this summer, which should definitely be targeted.

As a free agent, there are worse moves the Potters could make.

James Reeves

Johnson would be an excellent signing for Stoke.

He has proven his quality during his eight-and-a-half year stint with Preston and he would bring vast Championship experience to the bet365 Stadium.

Crucially Johnson has played under Alex Neil previously and with the Scotsman struggling to get the best out of his squad last season, recruiting a player he knows and trusts can only be a positive.

Johnson will bring composure and quality on the ball, but he also has a decent goals and assists record and he would be a huge asset for the Potters.

There may be some concerns about Johnson's age, but he is still more than capable of playing regularly and his leadership qualities could be invaluable as Neil looks to improve Stoke's fortunes next season.

Justin Peach

I'm slightly sceptical as whether this would be a good move or not for the Potters.

Johnson struggled last season and failed to hit the heights we're used to seeing of the experienced playmaker. This was in a side as well that played possession based, progressive football which should have seen the best out of Johnson.

In addition, Stoke have relied upon signing aging players well past their peak in the past like Dwight Gayle, Phil Jagielka and Steven Fletcher that haven't worked out and this could fall into that category.

The Potters should be targeting young, hungry individuals as opposed to bringing in players on the wrong side of 30.