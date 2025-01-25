Stoke City are in talks with Bristol City over a potential deal for Mark Sykes.

That's according to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph via X on Friday 24 January, in what would be their third signing of the January window following recent loan deals for Ali Al-Hamadi and Josh Wilson-Esbrand respectively.

Potters boss Mark Robins is evidently looking to strengthen his side ahead of what looks to be a vital few months at the bet365 Stadium, as the club look to pull away from the relegation zone under the former Coventry City manager.

Stoke City make their move for Bristol City midfielder Mark Sykes

As revealed by Joseph on Friday evening, Republic of Ireland international Sykes could be the latest new addition to Robins' Stoke City squad.

It's understood that the Potters and the Robins are locked in discussions over a deal for the 27-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Bristol City do possess the option to extend the versatile midfielder's contract at Ashton Gate by a further 12 months, but it remains to be seen if the player would prefer to seek pastures new.

Stoke are said to be pushing to wrap up a deal for the former Oxford United man before the end of the current winter window, which would suggest they'd fear missing out on him if he does indeed hit the free agent market in the summer, and so would rather pay a fee now to secure his signature.

Sykes could be a shrewd addition for Stoke City

Having spent a number of weeks out injured between early November 2024-mid-January 2025, Sykes is now back to full fitness and showing his quality in the Championship again.

In City's 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on 22 January, it was Sykes who picked out Nahki Wells with a sublime first-time cross into the box to set up the equaliser on 51 minutes.

Ever since joining the Robins in the summer window of 2022, Sykes has proven himself to be a solid and reliable player at Championship level, with his consistently high effort levels making him a popular figure among the Ashton Gate faithful.

Predominantly a right-winger by trade, the Irishman is a real Swiss Army Knife player, capable of operating on either flank as both a winger or as a wing-back, whilst also being comfortable in a central midfield role either as a holding midfielder, or in the number 10 position.

Mark Sykes' Bristol City career Championship stats - per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists Recoveries Avg. match rating 23/24 40 5 4 153 6.9/10 22/23 36 5 0 192 6.9/10

Players like that so often prove to be worth their weight in gold to clubs, especially in a league as relentless and unforgiving as the Championship is where injuries are always around the corner as the grueling campaign rolls on.

As such, he could be a really smart addition for Stoke City to make. Sykes could push for a starting role in a number of different positions, or Robins could decide to deploy him as an impact sub, filling in various different roles depending on the in-game situation.