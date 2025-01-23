Stoke City have been linked with a move for Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns this month, and while he feels like a shrewd signing for the Potters, they should only bring him in on two conditions in the coming weeks.

The Potters have signed one player so far in January, with Josh Wilson-Esbrand arriving on loan from Manchester City, but the end of the window is creeping ever closer, and recently-appointed boss Mark Robins is sure to want to add some more of his own signings to a squad that lacks depth in most areas.

Stoke have moved to recall both Lewis Baker and Nathan Lowe from their respective loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Walsall, yet the majority of their January business is believed to be likely to take place closer to the deadline, due to their struggles regarding profit and sustainability (PSR) and financial fair play (FFP) rules.

They are bound to be after a striker after Tom Cannon was recalled by Leicester City, and with that said, they have been reported as frontrunners for Liverpool frontman Danns, who looks set to leave Anfield in his first senior loan spell soon.

Danns is a really promising young striker who could well be a top signing if he joins in the coming weeks, but if he is to make the temporary switch, there must be two other things that also happen regarding Stoke's attacking options this month.

Stoke look to have taken the lead in the race for Jayden Danns' signature

Danns has tasted first-team football already at Liverpool, and has impressed when he has featured under both Jürgen Klopp and Arne Slot, with three goals so far in seven senior appearances across league and cup competitions.

His potential to be an asset in the Championship has seemingly alerted numerous second-tier clubs to his availability on loan, after Darren Witcoop revealed earlier this month that Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle had sent enquiries to the Reds over the possibility of striking a deal for the attacker.

Witcoop has since claimed that the Potters have joined the race for the 19-year-old, while Football League World have exclusively revealed that both Derby County and Millwall have scouted Danns recently, while Hull City, Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United have all also registered their interest.

The race is clearly on to land his services before the January window slams shut, but TEAMtalk's Fraser Fletcher has reported that Stoke are now in talks with Liverpool to sign the England youth international, with the Reds open to the move to further his development in the Championship.

Stoke are in a precarious position just above the relegation zone right now, but the recent arrival of boss Robins will certainly appeal to Liverpool in terms of sending their young talent to the Potters, and as well as that, the player himself may be open to the move as he is close friends with Stoke's current Reds loanee Lewis Koumas, who looks to be enjoying his spell at the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke need to bring in another more proven striker as well as Danns

The Potters took a gamble when they agreed to a recall clause being inserted into Tom Cannon's loan deal last summer, and after he bagged 11 goals in the first-half of this season, it was realistically no surprise to see him summoned back to the East Midlands to be sold on this month.

Stoke had already moved to exercise their own recall option with Nathan Lowe prior to Cannon leaving, after he had really impressed in League Two on loan at Walsall, and he is now at the front of the queue in terms of Robins' striker depth, with Sam Gallagher constantly picking up injuries, and both Emre Tezgel and Niall Ennis likely seeking a route out of the club this month.

To sign a player like Danns would be great, but with those options and Stoke's fears of a relegation battle towards the end of the season in mind, it would be absolutely ideal if they could also move to sign a more experienced, proven centre-forward in this window alongside the Liverpool youngster.

Danns clearly has great potential, but he has not even played double figures in senior games yet, so it would be a big gamble to rely on the likes of him, Lowe, an injury-prone Gallagher and then possibly one, both, or neither of Tezgel or Ennis to score the goals to keep the club in the division this season.

Stoke City's current strikers' 2024/25 statistics Player Appearances Goals Assists Emre Tezgel 14 2 0 Niall Ennis 12 1 0 Sam Gallagher 9 1 1 Nathan Lowe 2 1 0 Stats as per transfermarkt (all competitions)

Another older striker would definitely be needed, but whether that would work financially for Stoke remains to be seen, especially considering that other positions also need added depth, and they would only have one loan space left as per EFL rules if Danns was to sign.

Stoke must let one of Tezgel or Ennis go if Danns joins

Both Emre Tezgel and Niall Ennis have been out-of-favour so far this term at the bet365 Stadium, and so could seek an exit soon to increase their own game-time, either on loan or permanent deals.

If Danns is to join the Potters soon, it is a must that they let go of at least one of the attacking pair, as neither is consistently good enough to effect the team on a consistent basis, and neither is likely going to contribute enough in the season's run-in to be worthy of their place in the squad.

Ennis joined Stoke to aid their troubles in front of goal last January, but is now playing under his third permanent manager in the Potteries, and has netted just twice in 25 games for the club, while being the third or even fourth-choice striker for the last few months.

Reports last month revealed that he looks set to leave Stoke as soon as possible, and despite his recent extra-time strike to sink Sunderland in the FA Cup third round, Football League World exclusively revealed last week that both Blackpool and Leyton Orient are targeting his signature.

Tezgel's situation is slightly different, as he is still only 19-years-old, but is currently well behind his teammate Lowe, and likely also behind Danns, in terms of his progress at his age.

The Potters' academy graduate is out-of-contract at the end of this term too, so that situation does need to be resolved soon as they will not want to lose him for good due to his high potential, but a loan move for the coming months would massively benefit him, as he has only figured in 14 games so far this season.

Stoke could certainly be on to a winner with the potential acquisition of Danns, as he has already displayed his talents on the senior stage with Liverpool and could easily transfer that form over to Championship football, but if he does join, the club must make sure they have sorted out these two other situations before the window closes.