Stoke City eyeing Manchester City transfer agreement

Stoke City have been linked with a move for Manchester City centre back Taylor Harwood-Bellis after injuries have left his side depleted.

Reports from Belgium, via The Stoke Sentinel have claimed that Michael O’Neill is interested in bringing Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan from Manchester City.

With Harry Souttar suffering a serious knee injury and the Leo Ostigard being sent back to Brighton after a disappointing loan spell, it has left Michael O’Neill short of options in defence.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan at Anderlecht but has recently lost his place in the side with reports suggesting Stoke are keen to offer him a chance of more regular game time.

Harwood-Bellis spent time on loan at Blackburn last season, making 19 appearances in all competitions as Blackburn finished 15th.

Harwood-Bellis impressed at Rovers last season to the extent that both parties were keen to extend the deal but a move did not materialise.

Stoke are currently eighth in the Championship table, five points adrift of the play-off places, with the Potters in FA Cup action against League Two Leyton Orient this afternoon.

The Verdict

Taylor Harwood-Bellis would certainly fit the bill for Michael O’Neill.

One of the issues with Leo Ostigard was his inability to play the ball out from the back and with the injury to Harry Souttar, Stoke are lacking in options in that department.

The obvious issue is convincing Manchester City that his development would be better off at Stoke as opposed to in Belgium.

But with Harwood-Bellis almost guaranteed minutes at the Potters, this could sway the Premier League champions.