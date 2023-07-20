Stoke City are looking to sign Ki-Jana Hoever on loan from Wolves after his successful spell with the club last season.

Stoke keen to sign Ki-Jana Hoever

The Dutch U21 international joined Wolves for around £9m in 2020, and he has gone on to make 25 appearances since, with Nelson Semedo firmly established as the number one right-back at Molineux.

With Matt Doherty also set to join Julen Lopetegui’s squad, it seems apparent that Hoever will not be in the first-team plans again this season. Therefore, a summer switch is on the cards, and Stoke-On-Trent Live has revealed that Alex Neil is keen on bringing the player back to the Bet365 Stadium.

They state that discussions are ongoing between the clubs, and there is an expectation that Hoever will be allowed to move on this summer.

How did Hoever’s loan with Stoke go last season?

It was another disappointing campaign for the Potters last time out, as they once again recorded a bottom half finish. But, the form of Hoever was one of few positives

Despite only featuring in 15 games, Hoever scored four goals from wing-back for Neil’s men, and impressed with his willingness to get forward and with how he contributed to the team.

So, bringing him back to the club would be a no-brainer from a football perspective, and Hoever enjoyed his time at Stoke after a disappointing loan spell with PSV in the first half of the previous season.

Will Stoke & Wolves reach an agreement?

With this set to be a loan move, it’s not going to be especially difficult to negotiate, particularly as they obviously agreed terms in January, so it would be a similar deal. Plus, Hoever hasn’t been linked with a move elsewhere in the window, so it’s not like Stoke could have to see off major competition.

And, the update does explain that the two clubs have a good relationship after doing deals with each other in the past. That remains the case, even with Stoke pulling the plug on a move for Matija Sarkic at the last minute this week, something which left the keeper livid, but it shouldn’t impact this transfer.

Stoke City summer transfer plans

It has been a very busy summer for the Potters so far, and Neil will be pleased with how his squad is shaping up, even if it’s clear that they still need a few more additions.

Bringing in Hoever would be a good bit of business, as he has proven he can thrive in the right wing-back role, whilst his versatility will help, as he could also play on the opposite flank or in central defence if needed. It’s also a positive that he knows the staff and many of the players, which would ensure he takes less time to adapt.

It remains to be seen who else comes through the door, but Stoke have got the majority of their business done by now, which deserves credit.

They begin the season with a home game against Rotherham United on August 5.