Stoke City lining up swap deal with Premier League club involving 27-y/o

Stoke City have opened up talks with Southampton as the clubs consider a swap deal involving Jack Butland and Angus Gunn.

The two keepers are not first-choice at their respective clubs and may be open to a change in order to try and get some regular minutes. And, Football Insider have claimed that negotiations have opened over an initial loan deal for both players.

For Butland, that’s likely to mean he has played his last game for the Potters as he has entered the final year of his contract.

Despite impressing after initially signing, the former England stopper has endured a nightmare few years since Stoke were relegated to the Championship and he has lost his place at times due to several major errors, with Adam Davies in goal this season.

Meanwhile, Gunn’s time with the Saints hasn’t gone to plan either. He has failed to make the match day squad in the current campaign, as Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster are preferred by boss Ralph Hassenhutl.

Clubs have until October 16 to complete domestic transfers, so there is no rush for this to go through tomorrow.

The verdict

This is a quite surprising deal to be honest as there doesn’t seem to be a need for either club to sign a keeper.

Butland’s form over the past 12-18 months suggests he won’t be good enough to play in the Premier League, whilst Davies is doing well for Stoke right now.

So, weven though Butland and Gunn both need to look for moves away, it appears as though they are just swapping one bench for another. Although, it should be said that Gunn has the ability to thrive in the Championship if he is given a chance.

