Highlights Stoke City's win over QPR has provided temporary relief from relegation fears, but the team still has a long way to go.

Manager Steven Schumacher is under pressure to keep his job, with reports suggesting he could be replaced by Gareth Ainsworth.

Schumacher's record with Stoke City so far has been mixed, with poor performances and a lack of goals raising concerns among fans and club bosses.

Stoke City fans can breath a sight of relief that manager Steven Schumacher has finally ended their torrid run of form with a gutsy 1-0 win over QPR on Wednesday evening to alleviate relegation fears - but they aren't out of the woods just yet.

Only a third win under new boss Schumacher saw the Potters rise to 19th, but that is still way below schedule if they are to at least fight for a place in the Premier League once again. Fans were angry in the away game at Blackburn Rovers at the weekend, with many booing the players off the pitch despite coming over to show their appreciation.

That saw Schumacher come under a touch of pressure - and a report has stated that the Liverpool-born boss could well be on the chopping block.

Steven Schumacher exit latest

A report by Football Insider claims that Schumacher is fighting to keep his job, despite a 1-0 win over relegation strugglers Queens Park Rangers in midweek.

The Potters would have slipped into the relegation zone had they lost at home to the London-based outfit on Wednesday, but they prevailed in a ‘drop zone six-pointer’ and they can now afford some breathing space. However, it doesn’t necessarily afford Schumacher that amount of time, even if the club do stay up.

Schumacher’s position is so treacherous that the report claims that Gareth Ainsworth has been shortlisted to replace Schumacher in the Midlands after just two months at the helm - despite playing a key role in QPR’s demise so far this season. Ainsworth was sacked immediately after their home loss to Leicester at Loftus Road in late October, with the R's opening 14 games in the league resulting in just two wins and two draws.

Championship - managerial comparisons Games Wins Draws Losses Win % Gareth Ainsworth (Wycombe Wanderers, QPR) 74 16 14 44 21.62 Steven Schumacher (Plymouth Argyle, Stoke City) 32 10 8 14 31.25

That shouldn't fill Stoke fans with confidence, and for the long run, they should surely keep Schumacher in the role with proven League One-winning experience with Plymouth Argyle last season - but Potters bosses could make a cut-throat decision if they dangle too close to the third-tier for the first time in 22 years.

Steven Schumacher's Stoke City career so far

It’s been three wins, three draws and four losses for Schumacher in the Championship since he took over at the Bet365 Stadium on December 19; and so 12 points from 10 games isn’t an overly poor return. But it’s more the performances of recent that have been incredibly dour, including a 5-0 drubbing from Leicester at home, and a 3-1 win to fellow strugglers Blackburn who hadn't won in eight games before they beat the Potters at Ewood Park.

Stoke have only scored more than one goal in a game just once in the Championship under Schumacher, and they've blanked in front of goal three times - which is not ideal with the array of attacking talent they have with the likes of Sead Haksabanovic, Andre Vidigal, Ryan Mmaee and Wesley to name but a few.

And though Schumacher is only a young, progressive coach who should ideally be afforded time, Potters bosses are clearly uncertain as to whether they will attain the points needed to survive. He did bring in Million Manhoef and Niall Ennis on winter deadline day, though Dwight Gayle departed in a huge shake up after minimal service this season - and that may not be enough for him to implement proper change.