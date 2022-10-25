Stoke City legend returns to club following 10-year absence

Stoke City have announced a triumphant return to the club for former player Ricardo Fuller as a youth coach.

The Jamaican will work with a number of age groups from as young as the under-9’s all the way up to the under-21’s who play in the Premier League 2 competition.

The 42-year-old joined the Potters as a player in 2006 from Southampton and ended up spending six years at the Bet365 Stadum.

His 15 goals in the 2007-08 season were a massive help in Stoke being promoted to the Premier League for the first time ever, and he then went on to score 18 times in the top flight for the club until his departure.

Since leaving the Staffordshire club in 2012, Fuller played in the EFL for a number of teams, but most recently plied his trade for non-league Hanley Town, based not far from Stoke City.

Now though, he will embark on a coaching career after applying for the role, joining former team-mates such as Rory Delap, Liam Lawrence and Mamady Sidibe as coaches at the club.

Academy director Gareth Owen said of Fuller’s appointment to the club’s official website: “Ricardo was one of a host of applicants for the role and he proved to be the strongest candidate after a thorough interview process.

“As a player he wrote his name in the folklore of the Club but he is now entering the next stage of his career in the game as a coach and we are delighted to have him on board with us.”

The Verdict

This could be a good thing for Stoke for a number of reasons.

Fuller being back involved automatically brings a feel-good factor considering how well-regarded he is by supporters, although he won’t be involved with the senior setup.

But he will be partly responsible for bringing up the new generation of Potters players, and for their attackers especially he could be a fantastic person to learn from.

It could also be a positive sign for Emre Tezgel, an England youth international who has in the past been tracked by some of English football’s giants, and the 17-year-old will now be able to obtain guidance from one of Stoke’s best strikers of the 21st century.