Stoke City legend issues warning to 28-year old whose future is in question

Nick Powell has been warned by Stoke City legend Mike Pejic that improvements will be needed going forward.

Powell’s current contract with the Potters expires in the coming weeks so a decision will be needed soon on the 28-year old’s place in the team.

However, the club do hold the option to extend that current contract by a further 12 months to keep him for next season.

Michael O’Neill’s side struggled in the second half of the season, which saw a battle for the play-off places fall by the wayside.

A lack of goals in the team proved to be a killer problem, which Pejic is hoping that Powell can improve upon to earn his place in the team.

“When Powell is in that central area in the attacking half, finding and exploiting space and linking midfield and the front line, he is very effective,” wrote the 72-year old, via Stoke Sentinel.

“You need him sneaking into that penalty area. If he isn’t doing that it’s like dominoes with its knock-on effect.

“He is at his best when he’s on the turn with or without the ball, bringing teammates into the game with quick and clever play around the box.

“He can get one and two-touch moves going with sharp thinking and vision.

“He has to be disciplined and show that he’s a team player, as he was for large parts when he was player of the year the previous season.

“Sometimes we see him getting involved with the opposition when he doesn’t need to, teasing defenders towards him out wide and getting carried away.”

Injuries have hampered his season, limiting the former Manchester United man to only 18 Championship appearances this term.

From those 18 games came 14 starts and six league goals, as well as two assists.

If he is to remain at the Bet365 Stadium, he will need to prove his fitness over a whole campaign to justify that decision.

O’Neill will be hoping for a more consistent campaign from the team overall as the Potters look to challenge for promotion next season.

The Verdict

If Powell can maintain his fitness over a whole season then he is a valuable asset for Stoke to have.

But his injury issues will be a big concern for the club’s hierarchy as a decision on his future nears.

It is likely worth a gamble of another 12 month extension, but this is surely the last chance he will have to perform at this level.

Stoke will need investment in other areas of the attack to increase the goal tally of the team, otherwise a promotion push will be difficult.