Stoke City are currently leading the race to sign centre back Emin Bayram.

According to Yakup Cinar, multiple clubs have made an offer to sign the Galatasaray player.

The 20-year-old featured seven times for the Turkish giants in the league last season as they clinched a first Süper Lig title since 2019.

However, speculation now surrounds his future with the promising youngster potentially set to leave the club.

It remains to be seen whether a loan or permanent transfer can be agreed, but it is thought that the Potters currently hold the advantage in talks with Galatasaray.

Who is interested in signing Emin Bayram?

Stoke City face competition from Belgian side Westerlo in the race to sign the defender.

Westerlo and Galatasaray hold a positive relationship, which they hoped would help sway a move in their favour.

But the director of football of the Belgian Pro League team Hasan Cetinkaya has admitted that they may not be able to compete with Stoke in the market.

Yakup Cinar has indicated that Bayram has no interest in playing for Westerlo, which has given Stoke the advantage in the race for his signature.

"Offers have come in from Stoke City and Westerlo for Emin Bayram," said Cinar, via Yeni Açık TV

"Emin has informed the Galatasaray management that he doesn't want to go to Westerlo."

Despite having captained Galatasaray at the age of just 17, Bayram has struggled to break into the first team on a consistent basis.

The defensive partnership of Victor Nelsson and Abdulkerim Bardacki has proven quite fruitful, which has kept Bayram out of the side.

What is the Stoke City transfer latest?

Alex Neil is looking to build a side capable of competing for promotion to the Premier League.

The 42-year-old is now closing in on a full year in charge at the Bet365 Stadium, having replaced Michael O’Neill in the early stages of the previous campaign.

Neil led the club to a 16th place finish last season, falling 16 points short of the top six.

Stoke have already added a number of players to their first team squad ahead of the upcoming Championship term getting underway in just a couple of weeks.

Daniel Johnson was confirmed as the latest arrival on Wednesday morning.

He joins the club alongside the likes of Enda Stevens, Michael Rose and Ben Pearson.

Stoke’s league season gets underway on 5 August with a clash against Rotherham United.

It remains to be seen whether Bayram will be signed by then, but the club is pushing to add the centre back to their ranks this summer.

Would Emin Bayram be a good signing for Stoke City?

Bayram is a promising upcoming talent that could prove a really smart signing for Stoke.

He hasn’t quite been able to crack into the Galatasaray starting lineup, but stiff competition has prevented him from gaining further experience.

If the club can keep the fee reasonably low then this could be a real coup for Neil’s side, who could also use an upgrade in that area.

While Rose has arrived as a free agent to beef out the team’s options, the potential that Bayram possesses could be the real upgrade in defence that Neil’s side needs.

This move would also be a statement of intent from the Potters, as they look to improve on last year’s 16th place finish.