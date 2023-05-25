Stoke City currently lead the way in a race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Andrew Moran, as per a Twitter update from journalist Darren Witcoop.

As per the update, the Potters find themselves ahead of Swansea City who were also showing strong interest, however, the expected departure of Russell Martin has paved the way for the Staffordshire club to be deemed as leaders.

An article from the Daily Mail last month first reported the Championship interest in the 19-year-old, suggesting that Blackburn Rovers were also considering a move for the talented teenager.

The Daily Mail revealed that the attacking midfielder is extremely highly-rated by the Brighton hierarchy, however, a loan move could be what is required to continue his development at an exciting pace.

Who is Stoke City and Swansea City target Andrew Moran?

The 19-year-old was born in Dublin and after a few spells with some different clubs at youth level, he continued his progression at Bray Wanderers, making his senior debut aged just 15 back in August 2019, making him the club's youngest ever player to feature at senior level.

Moran signed for Brighton the following summer and after a further year, he penned down his first professional contract with the Premier League outfit.

The exciting prospect made his debut for the Seagulls at first-team level in August 2021, appearing from the bench in an EFL Cup victory over Cardiff City, managing to play 25 minutes.

Continuing to impress at the Amex Stadium, Moran signed a three-year extension to his deal last August, showing exactly how highly the creative talent is rated by the Brighton management team and hierarchy.

How has Stoke City and Swansea City target Andrew Doran got on for Brighton this season?

Moran has featured in Brighton's 20-man squad 15 times in the Premier League this season, and despite being unused in 14 of those, his top-flight debut came in a 4-1 victory against Everton earlier in the season.

When not being called up to first-team football, Moran has enjoyed a strong campaign with the club's U21s at Premier League level, with the midfielder scoring 10 goals and providing a further six assists in 19 appearances in the league.

Moran has displayed lots of versatility in an attacking capacity this season, delivering goals and assists from midfield, up front, on the wing and as a number 10, in what has been an exponential rise.