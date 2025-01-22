Stoke City have reportedly made a bid worth £2.5 million for Bristol City striker Fally Mayulu.

That’s according to the latest report from Dan Marsh on the Daily Mirror’s transfer live blog (22/1/25, 15:53), which claims that the Potters are keen to bring in the Frenchman, who only made the move to Ashton Gate in the summer.

With striker Tom Cannon being recalled by parent club Leicester City earlier in the month, Mark Robins will be keen to make additions to his forward line before the end of the month, with Mayulu struggling to settle with the Robins after making a fast start to life in the second tier.

Stoke City test Bristol City resolve with Fally Mayulu bid

The Mirror’s report suggests that Stoke are wasting no time in trying to bring extra firepower to the club this winter, with the seven-figure fee for Mayulu said to be the same as Liam Manning’s side paid Rapid Vienna for the striker's services back in the summer.

Having started the season so brightly with two goals in as many games as the start of the Championship campaign, the 22-year-old has struggled to be involved as much as he would like as the season has progressed, with boss Manning stating that his player has needed some time to adapt to his new surroundings and get up to speed.

Strikes against Hull City and Millwall were evident proof of his ability in front of goal back in August, but after struggling to nail down a constant pace in the first-team, the goals have since dried up, with no strike finding the back of the net in his last 14 appearances.

Manning has since stated that the forward won’t be leaving on loan in the January transfer window, but City were most likely not expecting a permanent offer from one of their Championship rivals, with the chance to cut their losses reportedly offered in front of their nose.

Fally Mayulu Bristol City Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 15 Starts 3 Minutes played 402 Goals 2

That leaves the Robins with a decision to make over the coming days, with the chance to reinvest those funds back into the playing squad having to be weighed up against the long-term investment of their forward’s talents.

Fally Mayulu lined up as Stoke City's Tom Cannon replacement

It is no secret that Stoke City are looking for a replacement for the departed Cannon [pictured] this winter, with the Leicester loanee heading back to the King Power Stadium, with a number of Championship clubs battling for his signature on a permanent deal this month, and Sheffield United said to be poised to land the forward.

The Potters have recalled hotshot Nathan Lowe from his loan spell at Walsall where he contributed towards 20 goals in his 22 league appearances for the Saddlers in League Two, with the academy graduate netting against West Bromwich Albion upon his return to the first-team at the weekend.

Robins’ side have also been credited with opening talks with Liverpool starlet Jayden Danns this week, as the search for extra firepower for the second-half of the season continues, while Ipswich Town's Ali Al-Hamadi is also said to be of interest, according to the East Anglian Daiy Times.