Stoke City latest news: Harry Souttar update, Interest in defender ramps up, Tom Edwards latest

Stoke City went into the international break on the back of two straight away victories following a string of poor Championship results.

The Potters had not won in four league attempts and their last result before picking up three points on the road at Blackpool was a disappointing 3-3 draw at home to Cardiff, where they were 3-0 up before collapsing dramatically.

However two back-to-back 1-0 wins at the Seasiders and then Luton Town has strengthened the Staffordshire side’s place in the table, sitting fifth in the Championship after 17 games.

Quiz:: Have any of these 30 ex-Stoke City players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 1) Ryan Shawcross Yes No

Let’s look at what has been happening with the club this week with some transfer news and potential injury blows to talk about.

Souttar fears after Australia injury

After Tyrese Campbell’s season was ended in 2020-21 due to a knee injury, Stoke fans probably feared that some bad luck was once again round the corner and it’s seemingly happened to Harry Souttar.

Whilst playing for Australia against Saudi Arabia in a World Cup qualifier this week, the 23-year-old went down with no-one around him and was stretchered off the field.

Graham Arnold confirmed that Souttar injured his knee and whilst the severity isn’t known yet, an expert in the field has suggested that it could be a ruptured ACL for the colossal centre-back which would end his season early.

Interest grows in defender after Souttar setback

Following Souttar’s injury blow, Stoke look set to show an inc

reased interest in his older brother John, according to the Scottish Sun.

The 25-year-old currently plies his trade at Hearts of the Scottish Premiership and has proven himself to be a force at both ends of the pitch this season, scoring three times in 11 appearances.

Souttar has three caps for Scotland and is also wanted by Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough, so the Potters will be hoping to steal a march on their divisional rivals as January approaches as it’s an area that needs strengthening if Harry will be out for a while.

Edwards set to return to Potters

In January 2021, Stoke wing-back Tom Edwards made a surprise move to the MLS where he joined the New York Red Bulls for the whole of the campaign.

Edwards has been an ever-present for Gerhard Struber’s side, playing 27 times in a mix of positions – usually either as a right-back or at an unfamiliar role of centre-back.

Is a permanent move to the States on the agenda for Edwards though?

Per the Stoke Sentinel, the 22-year-old is determined to fight for his place at the bet365 Stadium so he will be returning to the Potters in January to try and convince Michael O’Neill to utilise him once again.