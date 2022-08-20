Stoke City key figure makes transfer admission as top priority becomes clearer

Stoke City are keen on recruiting another centre-back but Michael O’Neill has admitted another player may have to leave before they bring someone else in, with the Potters’ manager making this admission to Stoke-on-Trent Live.

The second-tier outfit have made nine signings this summer including five loan additions – and have been operating within a reasonably tight budget again in their quest to remain within the EFL’s financial limits.

Liam Delap’s arrival from Manchester City has helped to bolster their forward department with O’Neill now having four top-quality options to pick from with the teenager, Tyrese Campbell, Jacob Brown and Dwight Gayle at his disposal when all are available.

Their midfield has also been strengthened considerably with Will Smallbone, Gavin Kilkenny and Josh Laurent coming in – and their wing-back area also addressed with Tariqe Fosu filling in for Harry Clarke and Demeaco Duhaney also able to ply his trade on the right-hand side, with Morgan Fox and Josh Tymon competing on the left following Alfie Doughty’s departure.

On paper, they are also not short of options in central defence but with Harry Souttar remaining out of action with his anterior cruciate ligament injury, they are in need of an addition if they want to continue operating with a back-three system.

But they may not be able to bring anyone in unless they move a player out first, according to the Potters’ boss.

He said: “I think anything we do going forward would be dependent on players leaving as well.

“We do feel that there is one area of the pitch we can possibly have another option but I would imagine that would be dependent on someone leaving.

“We’ve got to see what happens in the remaining last couple of weeks of the window.”

The Verdict:

What happens to Peter Etebo will probably be key in determining whether they can recruit another player or not – because he’s unlikely to be on a modest salary considering he joined back in 2o18 in a big-money move.

However, they have already filled five loan spots and they can only have five loanees in their matchday squad, so this centre-back addition will probably need to be a permanent one for them.

That will increase their costs unless they utilise the free-agent market – and there won’t be that many viable options left in this market with many out-of-contract players being snapped up earlier in the summer.

Sol Bamba is one player that could be ideal if they can lure him away from Bristol City and get him to sign a one-year deal at the bet365 Stadium instead. The fact he won’t be expecting to start every week could help to retain harmony in the first-team squad too.

But this requirement to get a player out first will complicate things and with less than two weeks until the transfer window shuts, the clock is ticking.