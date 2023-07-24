After having to rely on free transfers and loan deals last summer, Stoke City look now in a much better position to push on with a much fresher squad in a bid to make the top six in the Championship in the 2023-24 campaign.

Since their relegation to the second tier in 2018, the Potters have finished in the bottom half of the league on all four occasions, and some big money has been splashed and wasted in that time.

Financial Fair Play meant that City had to cut their cloth accordingly in the transfer market last season, but with some big earners now off the books, the sale of Harry Souttar in January to Leicester City and a complete restructure of the club's finances, Alex Neil has money to spend this summer.

Alex Neil could be set for more departures from Stoke City in the window

Stoke will still delve into the free agents and loan market when necessary and have added the likes of Daniel Johnson, Michael Rose, Chiquinho and once again Ki-Jana Hoever through this, but money is also being spent on players such as Ben Pearson.

And it looks as though some money has been saved to try and further bolster the right-back position - Hoever was re-joined on loan from Wolves and Tom Edwards is of course an option but a player that is said to have been lined up for weeks is Colchester United starlet Junior Tchamadeu.

What is the latest on Stoke City's interest in Junior Tchamadeu?

TEAMtalk claimed that the Potters were closing in on the 19-year-old a few weeks ago, but a bid had not even been submitted at that point, according to U's chairman Robbie Cowling.

In a fresh update though from Alan Nixon via Patreon, City are now pushing ahead to try and land the teenager ahead of any rivals that may also be in the running.

Stoke have offered a £1 million deal to the League Two club for Tchamadeu, who has less than 12 months remaining on his contract, but Colchester have an issue with the structure of the deal.

They would prefer for more of the fee to be guaranteed rather than in potential add-ons and that is what is thought to be holding up a deal being done.

Nevertheless, Tchamadeu is keen on the move and was left out of a friendly for Colchester over the weekend and has asked for a transfer.

It now remains to be seen as to whether the two clubs can strike a deal to send the defender to Staffordshire in a seven-figure deal.

How did Junior Tchamadeu perform for Colchester last season?

Tchamadeu had his real breakout season for the Essex outfit in 2021-22, but he stepped his performances up a level during the 2022-23 campaign.

He scored five times and notched two assists in 41 League Two appearances, primarily featuring as a right wing-back with his marauding runs up and down the flank a real highlight of Colchester's season.

The teenager also showed his versatility by playing on the left flank on multiple occasions as well, and his performances led to Tchamadeu being named League Two's Young Player of the Year at the EFL Awards in April.