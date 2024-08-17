Highlights Stoke City plans to retain Josh Laurent amid transfer rumors.

Stoke City midfielder Josh Laurent looks set to stay put in Staffordshire for the 2024-25 season, despite strong previous reports linking him with a move away from the club this summer.

The 29-year-old Potters man has been the subject of transfer speculation linking him to domestic and overseas clubs as he enters the final year of his contract, but new quotes from head coach Steven Schumacher confirm that the club are determined to retain his services this month.

Laurent has been at Stoke since the summer of 2022 after he joined on a free transfer from Reading, and he has since made 78 appearances for the club while also being made club captain by former boss Alex Neil prior to last season.

He has since seen his captaincy given to new signing Ben Gibson this summer despite a strong end to the last campaign, leading many to believe that he was set to leave, but he does now look likely to continue as his vice-captain into the new season.

Laurent has been the subject of serious transfer interest from England and abroad this summer.

Stoke accepted an offer for the 29-year-old from Turkish Super Lig side Sivasspor on July 16, according to TEAMtalk, but he declined the move after refusing to engage in negotiations about personal terms.

He was also reportedly being targeted by another Super Lig side, Gaziantep, according to a report from Turkish outlet Telgraf in June, but no fresh updates have emerged after that initial interest was stated.

Another update from The Athletic stated that he was 'likely to leave' if the club’s valuation was met this summer after attracting interest from elsewhere in the Championship, while Birmingham City were also said to have shown an interest, according to Birmingham Live.

With that said, new quotes from Stoke boss Schumacher have outlined the Potters' desire to keep Laurent at the club this month, and he is set to play an important part in his side once again this season, provided he definitely remains at the bet365 Stadium.

"I had a conversation with Josh in pre-season and said he’d played every game for me last season when he was available," Schumacher told Stoke-on-Trent Live.

"It shows that I rate him as a player. He brings something to this team.

"His physical attributes when he’s on it, he’s a really powerful player. When he’s at his best he’s one of the best in the division.

“I said to him that I understood there would be interest for him and that he might need more security or whatever, but I asked him to focus on his training, get himself really fit in pre-season and see how the season goes and how the transfer window goes.

"As of yet he’s happy here, I don’t think he wants to leave.

“Whether we can give him that security moving forwards will be over to him and how he plays and whether we feel it’s the right avenue for us to go down. But as of now he’s playing in the team and doing really well and I want that to continue.”

Stoke City are right to want to keep Josh Laurent around

The Potters should be looking to keep Laurent around this season, and may even offer him a new deal ahead of his contract expiring next summer if he continues to be a big part of Schumacher's plans.

He has developed into a key Stoke player under both Neil and Schumacher, despite some inconsistencies, and he displayed that by being an important part of the side at the back end of last season as Stoke battled to avoid the drop.

Laurent played the full 90 minutes in 11 of the final 12 games of the 2023/24 campaign, and registered a goal and assist in that period as Schumacher's side lost just three of those matches and successfully avoided relegation with a game to spare.

He had only been in the starting eleven for six of the 19 games prior to that run, so he came up trumps when it mattered most at the end of the season, and Stoke saw their form improve massively when he was in the side.

Josh Laurent's Stoke City 2023/24 Championship Stats Appearances 37 Goals 1 Assists 2 Interceptions per game 0.8 Tackles per game 1.6 Balls recovered per game 4.7 Ground duels won per game 2.9 Stats as per Sofascore

Despite possibly being able to fetch a transfer fee this summer, his worth to Stoke is likely more than what any club would offer with less than 12 months on his current deal, and so it makes little sense to allow him to leave this month.

He has continued to play a big part in Schumacher's side this season, despite not having his captain's armband, after he started in the opening day win against Coventry City and created the most chances for Stoke (3) while playing the full 90 minutes.

It should come as a welcome surprise to Potters fans that Laurent is set to stay at the club this summer, and he could continue to play a starring role in the middle of the park as they aim for a top-half finish this season.