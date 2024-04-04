Highlights Walters' return as Stoke City's technical director marks a shift after Ricky Martin's departure amidst a challenging season.

The former player's popularity among fans and approval from the Coates family signal confidence in his role.

Stoke's fight for Championship survival adds pressure on both the team's performance and Steven Schumacher's future as head coach.

Jonathan Walters is reportedly set to become the new permanent technical director at Stoke City.

According to The Telegraph, the Potters have been impressed by the former forward during his time in the role on a temporary basis.

Ricky Martin previously held the role until he was dismissed earlier this season after a difficult campaign for the club.

Martin played a big role in the recruitment strategy at the Championship club, and oversaw a summer spending spree that saw 19 new players arrive.

Walters was initially put in charge as his replacement on a temporary basis following Martin’s departure in February.

Jon Walters set for Stoke City return

Walters is now set to make a return to Stoke on a full-time basis, with the 40-year-old having previously spent a large portion of his playing career with the club.

The ex-Ireland international spent seven years with the Potters, playing a key role in maintaining the club in the Premier League until his departure in 2017.

He was a popular figure among supporters, and is now reportedly earning a lot of credit for the work he’s doing behind the scenes.

Walters now has the support of the club’s joint-owners, the Coates family, and is expected to take on the role as Martin’s permanent successor.

Related Alarming Stoke City reveal shows what Steven Schumacher is up against: View It has been a tough start to life at Stoke City for head coach Steven Schumacher since his move from Plymouth Argyle.

It was reported that Stuart Webber was in line for the role.

Webber previously worked at Norwich City for six years as their sporting director, having also earned experience at Huddersfield Town as their director of football.

However, it is understood that Stoke held no discussions with Webber over the role.

The 39-year-old departed the Canaries late last year, being replaced by Ben Knapper, having overseen their recruitment strategy during his six years at Carrow Road.

Walters will be expected to play a similar role, and will likely be involved in the club’s summer transfer preparations.

Stoke City league position

Stoke will be planning for life in the Championship, but their position in the second tier isn’t secure just yet.

The Potters are still just five points clear of the bottom three with six games still to go, so will need results to ensure their position in the second division.

Walters will likely also oversee any major decisions regarding the manager’s position at Stoke.

Steven Schumacher has come under fire for his performance in the role since joining the club in late 2023, replacing Alex Neil.

Survival in the Championship may not be enough for the ex-Plymouth Argyle boss to keep his position in the dugout for next season.

Walters hire a gamble for Stoke

Walters has no previous experience as a technical director, so there is some risk to making this appointment for Stoke.

Someone more experienced like Webber will have good connections in the game and would be prepared to hit the ground running, whereas Walters may need to do some learning on the job.

But if he has impressed senior figures in the ownership then they must be confident of his readiness to step into such a prominent role behind the scenes.

This summer will be a big test of his credentials for the role, as Stoke cannot afford another disaster of a transfer window.