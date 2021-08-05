Stoke City join Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United in Manchester United pursuit

Stoke City are the latest club to have registered an interest in signing Manchester United’s James Garner on loan, according to Jonathan Shrager.

Garner was sent on his first ever loan spell last season, spending the first half of the campaign on loan at Watford but struggling for regular game time.

The midfielder rose to prominence in the second half of the season, scoring four goals in 20 games whilst on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Forest are among those awaiting the decision Man United make on Garner’s future, with the youngster reportedly in line for a new deal at Old Trafford before being sent out on loan.

According to Jonathan Shrager, Stoke City are the latest team to register an interest in Garner, following previous interest from Forest, Sheffield United and Swansea.

Two Premier League sides have also registered an interest in taking the 20-year-old on loan, but regular game time will be the priority wherever Garner moves.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill has made four new signings this summer, with Jack Bonham, Ben Wilmot, Mario Vrancic and Sam Surridge arriving at the bet365 Stadium.

The Verdict

Garner would be an impressive signing for Stoke.

They have also added a bit of class to their midfield with Vrancic arriving, and Garner would be another classy addition.

For me, though, he’d be best off returning to Forest and spending a full season under Chris Hughton, as he has worked well with him before and knows how to get the best out of him. He know he’d be a big player, too.