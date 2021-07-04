Stoke City join Nottingham Forest and Derby County in pursuit of 20-goal EFL hitman

Stoke City are plotting a move for Dion Charles, according to reports from The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Potters are looking at potential options as they look to bolster their attacking line ahead of the new season in the Championship where Michael O’Neill will be hoping to push his side into the top half of the table.

Signing a goalscorer will do exactly that and the 25-year-old certainly fits the bill.

The 25-year-old plays for Accrington Stanley and enjoyed a wonderful campaign last term after scoring on 20 occasions for the League One club, making him one of the most prolific attackers in the third tier.

While Stoke will be hopeful of striking a deal for the player, they could face competition with previous reports from The Athletic claiming that both Nottingham Forest and Derby County could be keen on a potential move this summer.

Any deal for Charles will need to be done on Accrington Stanley’s terms, and revealing the interest on social media, Nixon has suggested that the League One club could command a fee of around £2million in order to get a deal over the line.

Taking to Twitter, Nixon said: Stoke City. Keen on striker Dion Charles. New Northern Ireland cap. Accrington Stanley will want around £2million.”

The verdict

This would be a really good signing for Stoke City.

Dion Charles has been one of the EFL’s most complete strikers over the last 12 months and so it’s no surprise to see him linked with a move to the Championship.

With 20 goals to his name last term it doesn’t take a genius to work out why the Potters could be keen on a move for the player as they look to add a potent edge to their attacking output.

Whether they’ll see fit to pay £2million in order to get a move over the line, however, remains to be seen.