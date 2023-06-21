Stoke City are the latest team to join the race for Derby County midfielder Jason Knight, according to the Daily Mail.

The Potters are keen to improve their standings from the last campaign and manager Alex Neil is seemingly identifying summer targets.

Who is Jason Knight?

Knight has been a loyal servant for the Rams ever since he joined the club in 2017 from Irish academy Cabo.

The 22-year-old breakthrough into the Derby first team in 2019 and has since made 166 appearances.

The Irishman has been known to chip in at the top end of the pitch, scoring 14 times and registering seven assists.

Knight was once again a regular in the last campaign under manager Paul Warne, playing 38 of the 46 League One games.

While featuring heavily for his club team, Knight, at the age of 22, has already played 19 times for the Republic of Ireland.

Which teams are interested in Jason Knight?

It was revealed last week by BristolLive, that Bristol City were interested in signing Knight from Derby, and it wasn’t related to whether the Robins lose Alex Scott or not.

It has now been reported by John Percy of The Telegraph, that Bristol City have made two bids for the 22-year-old, both of which have been turned down.

The highest offer that the Championship club put on the table for the Republic of Ireland international was £1.5 million, which has been rejected by the League One outfit.

It was also added, while they have had bids rejected, the Robins are close to meeting Derby’s valuation for Knight.

However, it was then revealed exclusively by Football League World, that Ipswich Town are also keen on signing the Derby player and are hopeful of beating Bristol City to the player.

The report added that the recruitment team at Portman Road are ‘big fans’ of the player.

Now, in the Daily Mail, Stoke are also keen on the midfielder, who was man of the match in Ireland’s win over Gibraltar on Monday night.

The report states that Derby are believed to value Knight at around £2 million, as he has got 12 months remaining on his contract.

Would Jason Knight be a good signing for Stoke City?

Stoke were a team last season that did have several midfield options, but some of the players they had on their books were coming to the later end of their careers.

While some of the others were proven to not be favourable under Alex Neil. So, it isn’t a surprise that the Scotsman is looking for new midfielders.

If they managed to get Knight over the line, then this would be a very good signing for the club, and that could really help them climb up the table.

However, with Ipswich and Bristol City in the race, you just wonder if the player would see them as more favourable destinations.