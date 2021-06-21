Stoke City join Fulham & West Brom in chase for 9-goal attacker

Stoke City are the latest Championship club to show an interest in Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass, who is a man in-demand.

With the Owls having suffered relegation to League One, it was always going to be tough for the club to keep hold of Windass, who was one of few to emerge with any credit from the previous campaign after scoring nine league goals.

The likes of Fulham, West Brom and Millwall have all been suggested as potential destinations for the attacker, and the Sheffield Star have revealed that the latter have had a bid rejected for the 27-year-old.

Interestingly, they also claim that Stoke have joined the race for the former Rangers man, as Michael O’Neill looks to strengthen his squad in the coming window.

A lack of goals was the major issue for the Potters as they ended up finishing in the bottom half of the table last time out, so Windass would be a welcome addition in that sense.

He is also capable of playing in different attacking roles, whether that’s centrally or from out wide.

The verdict

This would appear to be a very good signing for Stoke as they are in need of reinforcements in the final third and Windass could play in different positions for O’Neill’s side.

Of course, the obvious issue here is going to be the competition they face for his signature as there is plenty of interest in the player and Stoke may not be in a position to match the wages that other clubs will offer.

But, it’s one worth pursuing and it will be interesting to see where Windass ends up as a move seems inevitable.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.