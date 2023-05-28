Stoke City are interested in striking a permanent deal for Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips during the summer, according to Alan Nixon.

The Potters are currently looking to revamp their squad following a very disappointing campaign at the bet365 Stadium, with the departure of their loanees and some of their out-of-contract players giving them an ideal opportunity to rebuild.

With previous promotion-winning boss Alex Neil at the helm, he will be keen to see the Staffordshire outfit competing at the top end of the Championship next season, but will need to rebuild his midfield if he wants to give the Potters a good chance of being successful.

Former key men Ben Pearson and Will Smallbone have both left the club on the expiration of their loan deals - and Phillips has seemingly been identified as a good replacement in the middle of the park - although he often operates in an advanced role.

Coventry City and Luton Town also in the race

The Sky Blues and the Hatters, who went head-to-head in the play-off final yesterday, are interested in striking a loan deal for the 21-year-old according to Nixon.

But with Rob Edwards' side promoted, it's unclear whether they will continue their pursuit and if so, whether they would still prefer to secure a loan deal rather than a permanent agreement.

They will surely have a decent amount to spend after securing their place in the Premier League, even though they will need to spend a reported £10m to ensure Kenilworth Road is fit to host top-flight games.

Where should Killian Phillips go?

A permanent move to Stoke would probably be appealing because at 21, he won't want to be going out on loan for too much longer.

Not only would it mean he will probably need to keep relocating, but it may also end up harming his development because he will be constantly on the move.

That isn't ideal for his career and if he wants to give himself the best chance of fulfilling his potential, a switch to the bet365 Stadium could be ideal.

With Nick Powell leaving and Smallbone also departing, he could play an extremely important role under Neil.

It remains to be seen how much game time he would get at Luton and Coventry, with the player's minutes likely to be limited at the former considering they will probably bring in quite a few players this summer to strengthen their chances of staying afloat at the top level.