This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Stoke City have reportedly shown dual interest in Ipswich outcast Ali Al-Hamadi and Liverpool's exciting young forward, Jayden Danns, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Potters, who are said to be looking to reunite Lewis Koumas with his fellow academy regular in Danns, have already seen plenty of transfer movement in the way of strikers this January, with Tom Cannon being recalled to Leicester, and Nathan Lowe returning from a breathtaking stint at Walsall.

Danns has excelled when called upon in cup competitions for the Reds over the last two seasons, scoring recently against Accrington Stanley, though approaching the end of his teenage years may be looking for more consistent senior football.

Ali Al-Hamadi, on the other hand, has been less than impressive when called upon for Ipswich Town of late, most notably slicing his penalty wide against Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup third round - move to West Brom broke down within the last 48 hours, as per the EADT.

With both Danns and Al-Hamadi looking for more game time, it seems as though at least one of the Premier League pair could be taking orders from Mark Robins this spring.

Stoke fan pundit: "Both will have to compete with Lowe"

We asked our Stoke City fan pundit, Sam Harrison, what his thoughts were regarding the proposed duo, and which he believes would be the best fit in Staffordshire.

"In terms of Stoke being in for Ali Al-Hamadi and Jayden Danns, I'd take either, if I'm being totally honest.

"You're picking between someone in Jayden Danns who is progressing really well at Liverpool and getting his chances. There's a reason why he's featuring on the bench and I think he's going to be a top, top striker.

"It's one where if there were different circumstances, say Nathan Lowe didn't get recalled and Tom Cannon stayed, I would've taken him. Obviously, if Cannon was up top, he wouldn't be guaranteed a spot, but I think it would definitely be a learning curve where he'd get the minutes, offer something different, freshen up the forward line and give us that depth. But, obviously, with Tom Cannon not being there and Nathan Lowe being recalled, Lowe has absolutely no reason to be budged out of the way for Stoke.

"He finds himself in the right place at the right time, and we saw that against West Brom, obviously he got a stroke of luck, but he was in the right place and he got the goal.

"So I think, with that, and the prospect of having two young strikers, it may lean more towards Al-Hamadi. He's obviously got the Championship experience in terms of playing the latter stages for Ipswich last season. He'll be looking for game time, and I'll be looking more towards him.

"If either came to the club, they're both going to have to compete with Lowe for minutes, which is a good thing, and I'd take either.

"In terms of which is better, I'm leaning more towards Al-Hamadi to be honest. I think Danns is fantastic and more likely to join, and fits the average age of the squad, but so does Al-Hamadi.

"They are obviously different profiles of striker. Danns is a bit taller, but the difference in physicality between academy football and professional can be difficult, but he can further become accustomed to that, as we've seen when he comes off the bench at Liverpool.

"They're both good strikers, and both will have to compete with Lowe, so I'd take either."

Amid the highly touted Nathan Lowe's return, the lasting message being that contested competition for the number nine spot, as not to allow their 19-year-old starlet to become complacent, could be the main benefit to either of these acquisitions.

Minutes aren't guaranteed at Stoke City, while Nathan Lowe is in form

Despite the departure of Cannon, the unwilting rise of Lowe suggests that, for the time being, the centre-forward position is very much his for the taking - Niall Ennis started in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to Portsmouth, but Lowe is highly thought of and has a chance to establish himself.

Lowe remains the top goalscorer in League Two despite having left the division, and now has a goal in the second-tier with his early strike at the Hawthorns.

As Harrison states, Stoke are generally an incredibly inexperienced side this season, with the second-youngest average lineup in the entire division behind Sunderland. With this in mind, it is comfortable to assume that Robins and co. have no problem entrusting their in form teenage talent with striking duties until May.

Lowe, Danns & Al-Hamadi - Career stats (as per Transfermarkt) Age Apps Goals Assists Nathan Lowe 19 49 20 7 Jayden Danns 19 7 3 0 Ali Al-Hamadi 22 98 36 12

Assuming both of these talents will only join on the assurance of minutes, you have to wonder whether Stoke may not be the right club at this moment in time.

The emergence of Lowe could become a blessing and a curse, as the Potters struggle to find ample cover amid a relegation-threatened campaign.