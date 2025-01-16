This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Leicester City striker Tom Cannon was recalled from his season-long loan at Stoke City by the Foxes on Wednesday morning, with Championship high-flyers Sheffield United and Sunderland both heavily interested in landing his services.

According to Alan Nixon, both the Black Cats and the Blades have submitted bids of £13 million including add-ons to sign Cannon on a permanent deal from the Foxes.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel reported via X that Premier League Everton are interested in re-signing their academy graduate, who made three top-flight appearances during his time with the Toffees, as well as Burnley also being keen.

Throughout his loan spell with Stoke, the Republic of Ireland international was a constant attacking threat, and notched 11 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions, including nine goals in 22 Championship outings.

Tom Cannon's 2024/25 Championship Stats Appearances 22 Starts 22 Goals 9 Assists 1

Jay Stansfield comparison made as Sheffield United and Sunderland battle for Tom Cannon

Amid notable transfer bids for Cannon from both the Black Cats and the Blades, Football League World asked our Potters fan pundit, Sam Harrison, his thoughts on the £13m fee the automatic promotion rivals were willing to pay for Cannon, and if that price was exceeding what he's worth or not.

Sam told FLW: "Tom Cannon being officially recalled by Leicester, it felt like it was coming.

"It's a shame, but at the end of the day, that's the reality of loaning a player that's had a great start to the season, or a great half of the season.

"It's hit January, and it's a big loss for Stoke.

"But, in terms of the fee, is it exceeding what he's worth, is it not?

"It's tough. I think we live in a market where you can obviously say it's too high, but when the reality is he's got an impact on your team like he's had with Stoke, is the fee too high?

"I mean (Jay) Stansfield, how much did Stansfield go (to Birmingham City) for?"

According to Sky Sports, Stansfield joined Birmingham from Fulham for a fee in excess of £15 million last summer, and Harrison is of the belief that it would be fair for Cannon to go for a similar price.

Sam added: "In comparison to that, yes, obviously, two young strikers, but for me, Cannon obviously offers you more, and has hit those figures in a Stoke team where, at times, they haven't played the best football, and haven't looked a bright spark and offered him enough chances.

"But, he's still proceeded to hit the goals that he has.

"So for me, I don't think it (the transfer fee) does exceed, it is valued at the right price.

"Yes, I get it's in the Championship, yes I guess he's young, but if you think about the long-term target, that is why the money's high.

"This isn't for a 35-year-old who's obviously going to have a maximum two-year or whatever contract, this is someone who long term, could be insane.

"He could be your striker that you have playing week in and week out, and that's what Stoke had.

"You had two players that were guaranteed starting 11 every single game, and that's Viktor Johansson, and that's Tom Cannon as well.

"It's interesting that Everton have reportedly been involved in the race, that tells you how it is.

"I think he wants to go somewhere where he gets game time, and Leicester will want to cash in, but the fact that someone like Everton are looking at him, it obviously tells you the tale of players like Liam Delap, players like Armando Broja.

"Young players being cashed in on, and hopefully it's not one where he (Cannon) falls to the bench, hopefully it's one where he gets game time.

"But, in terms of Stoke's sake, Sheffield United and Sunderland is one where you just don't want it to happen.

"In fairness, we've played Sunderland three times, so we're not going to play them again.

"When he's banging in the goals, hopefully it's in the Premier League, and Stoke don't have to see him score against us, because I think there was a real good relationship that he had with both the club, and the fans."

Cannon transfer fee seems fair following Jay Stansfield, Birmingham City saga

Sam is right to point out that, in a footballing stratosphere where Stansfield left Premier League Fulham for League One Birmingham for £15m, a £13m deal for Cannon's services would be a fair price.

Jay Stansfield's 2023/24 Championship stats Appearances 43 Starts 39 Goals 12 Assists 2

While on loan with Blues from the Craven Cottage side last term, Stansfield scored 12 goals in 43 Championship appearances, which is a figure fellow 22-year-old Cannon could be set to smash if he moves to another second tier side, having already notched nine goals in 22 second tier outings this campaign.

Furthermore, amid the scramble to book a place in next season's Premier League, the Blades and the Black Cats will both be willing to pay a handsome fee for a talented player who could seriously bolster their respective promotion challenges.