Despite signing 25 players since the end of the 2022/23 season, Stoke City find themselves in a precarious 20th in the Championship, just three points above the relegation zone.

Given how active the Potters have been in recent transfer windows, no one would have envisaged the club having such a poor season, particularly with the club being one of the more financially stable ones in the division thanks to the backing of the Coates family.

One of Stoke's 20 summer signings was Moroccan striker Ryan Mmaee. The 26-year-old Belgian-born player made the move from Hungarian side Ferencváros in July, for a reported fee of £3.4 million signing a three-year deal at The bet365 Stadium.

However, the move hasn't quite gone to plan and Mmaee is out of the first-team fold and currently training with the club's U21 side for disciplinary reasons.

Ryan Mmaee's move to Stoke City hasn't worked out

The striker moved to Stoke with a good reputation after scoring 32 goals in 73 appearances for Ferencváros and started every game for the club during their 2022/23 Europa League campaign.

However, since joining the Potters, Mmaee has made just 23 appearances, scoring four times and registering four assists.

He hasn't scored for Steven Schumacher's side since the 29th December and has been completely excluded from their matchday squad for their two most recent fixtures, against Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers.

According to TeamTalk, Mmaee has been excluded from the first team as a result of 'poor discipline in training'.

In a recent press conference, Schumacher said, "There have been a couple of instances, and I won’t need to go into the detail, where I felt Ryan wasn’t buying into that.

“It’s not fair to demand things from the whole squad and there’s one person who was letting staff and players down.

“It sends a message that we’re serious about what we’re saying. I’m not going to come here and flippantly say something.

“We have to back up what we say and what we require from the players. At the moment, Ryan isn’t available.

“The door is never permanently shut on any player, but things have to change from his point of view if he wants to make an impact back in this team."

However, Mmaee seems committed to earning his place back in the side, with the player's representatives telling TeamTalk, "Ryan wants to correct the unfortunate situation and show the fans why he became a Potter.

“He is committed to doing what is necessary and has always wanted to be the best player he can at Stoke City.

"He is very happy to be at the club and will do everything to prove this over the rest of the season.”

Stoke City should have sanctioned a deal for Mmaee to leave the club in January

TeamTalk revealed that Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth were interested in a late move for Mmaee, but the player wanted to remain at The bet365 Stadium to prove his worth.

However, since then, the player has been told he's out of the first-team fold with the Potters, so in hindsight, a January move could have benefited all parties.

You can understand why Stoke wouldn't want to allow Mmaee, who has the potential to be a very talented player, to join a direct Championship rival, particularly with the club towards the bottom of the table, but it would have freed up some much-needed space in their squad.

It would have made sense for the club to loan Mmaee out for the rest of the season. With the player not having a positive impact on Schumacher's squad, it would have got him off their books for the time being, and the player could have had regular football.

If Mmaee was to perform well elsewhere, it would have put the Potters in a strong position to demand a decent fee for a permanent transfer in the summer, and they could have recouped some of the £3.4million they paid for him.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but it seems like a massive mistake by the club not allowing him to leave last month.