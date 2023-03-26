Stoke City boss Alex Neil is interested in securing a summer transfer agreement with Sunderland for Ross Stewart, according to this morning's Patreon story from Alan Nixon.

The Scotsman was in impressive form for the Black Cats when he's been available this season, recording 11 goals in 15 competitive appearances this season and adapting to the Championship extremely well.

Unfortunately for his current side, two severe injury setbacks have limited his impact this season, with the second one looking set to keep him out of action for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

His contract expires at the end of the campaign but with the extension option in his deal likely to be triggered, he effectively has just over a year left on his current terms, with the Black Cats attempting to get him tied down to a longer-term deal.

If they fail to come to an agreement with him though, the Wearside club's board may decide to cash in on him to avoid the risk of losing him for free in 2024 and Stoke are seemingly keen to capitalise on that.

Nixon believes Stewart is Stoke boss Neil's "main target" at this stage and is keen to seal a deal for him, even though he isn't guaranteed to be fully fit by the end of the summer window.

The Verdict:

The 26-year-old has been excellent when available this term and this is why the Black Cats will want to see him remain at the Stadium of Light for the long term - but a decision will need to be made on him this summer.

They just need to take a look at some of their league rivals to know how costly it could be if they lose him for free, with West Bromwich Albion seeing Sam Johnstone depart on the expiration of his contract and Blackburn Rovers struggle to tie Ben Brereton Diaz down.

Tony Mowbray won't be keen to strengthen a league rival with someone of Stewart's calibre but if his sale will help to fund other additions, with a rebuild needed in the forward department anyway, his potential departure is something the Black Cats' boss may be willing to swallow.

Considering his current contract situation, they probably won't be able to generate too much for him but his sale could still be a game-changer in terms of addressing key positions.

Would Stewart want to swap his current club for the Potters though? Probably not - because he may want to move up to the Premier League if he does seal an exit from the Stadium of Light.