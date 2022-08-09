Stoke City injury update provided on first-team pair ahead of cup clash

Stoke City are not expected to play Ben Wilmot or Josh Tymon in tonight’s League Cup tie against Morecambe after they picked up slight knocks at the weekend.

The Potters picked up their first win of the campaign after a comfortable 2-0 success at home to Blackpool, but attention is now on the cup, as they prepare to make the trip to take on the League One side.

And, speaking to Stoke-On-Trent Live ahead of the clash, assistant Dean Holden gave an update on two players, as he also hinted wholesale changes will be made.

“Tymo picked up an ankle knock towards the end of the game. We’re hoping he’ll be all right for the weekend, we’ll just have to see, it’s swollen and bruised at the moment. Ben Wilmot has picked up a little heel thing but that’s just precautionary at the moment.

“It’s not so much about resting players at this point of the season, it’s game time for when players need it. It’s going to be a squad game through the season and it’s important that everyone gets minutes under their belt. They’ve all been training well.”

The verdict

It’s totally understandable that Stoke are not going to take risks with first-team players and it’s also no surprise that they’re going to make changes.

Promotion is the aim this season, so Michael O’Neill will have one eye on Saturday, and, as Holden says, this is a chance for those on the fringes to show what they can do.

So, it’s a big game for those who do play and the boss will be wanting to see a good performance to give him a selection headache ahead of the Huddersfield clash.

