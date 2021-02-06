Stoke City in talks to terminate player contract

Long-serving Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross is set for an exit from the Bet365 Stadium and looks likely to secure a potentially big-money move to the MLS, per Jamie Spencer from 90min.

Shawcross is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and Spencer has reported that the player is in negotiations with the Potters to terminate his deal early in order to secure his future in America for the next few years.

The 33-year-old joined Stoke in 2007 from Manchester United as a 20-year-old, and was immediately thrust into the first-team and scored seven goals from defence in the Potters’ promotion-winning season to the Premier League.

Shawcross was handed the captaincy in 2009, just two years after signing for the club and he had been a regular starter at the club until last season, where he only made five appearances following a fractured leg and then a calf injury, both of which ruined his campaign.

Having made just two league appearances from the bench this season, Shawcross’ time in Staffordshire looked to be coming to an end, and now it looks like he will be linking up in Miami with former Man United player Phil Neville, who recently became manager of the David Beckham-owned MLS outfit.

It will give the veteran defender a chance to get regular game-time under his belt in the final years of his career, and it may very well lead into other opportunities for Shawcross, who seems like a ready-made manager in the future.

The Verdict

Stoke fans will no doubt be sad when the departure of Shawcross is confirmed, however, he’s getting a great move out of it.

The Potters have moved on in the centre of their defence as they look towards the future, with youngsters Harry Souttar and Nathan Collins locking those positions down for the next few years at least.

Michael O’Neill also has experienced options in Danny Batth and James Chester, meaning that Shawcross fell down the pecking order, but he will be able to show his class in the MLS providing he can stay fit.