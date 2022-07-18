Stoke City in talks to recruit Chelsea youngster

Stoke City are hopeful of agreeing a deal with Chelsea for the services of 19-year-old winger Edwin Andersson, according to a Twitter update from journalist John Percy.

The teenager currently represents Sweden at a youth international level but has failed to make his first-team breakthrough just yet – but was a bright spark for the Blues’ U18 team last season.

Recording six goals and eight assists in 21 league appearances, this has seemingly caught the eye of the Potters who have already been busy during the summer window thus far, recruiting Liam McCarron, Aden Flint, Josh Laurent, Harry Clarke and Gavin Kilkenny.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Stoke City facts?

1 of 25 1. Gavin Kilkenny joined from Bournemouth this summer Real Fake

However, they are yet to address their wing area and could potentially benefit from having another wide player at their disposal after seeing Alfie Doughty leave on a permanent deal for Luton Town last month.

Currently in talks with Thomas Tuchel’s side for Andersson, they look to be one of the frontrunners for his signature, though Percy has revealed the Staffordshire outfit are just one of several sides interested in recruiting him.

Michael O’Neill’s men, however, are hopeful of beating off interest from elsewhere as they look to continue what has been a productive start to the summer transfer window after moving quickly for multiple targets.

At this stage, it’s currently unclear whether this addition would be via a loan deal or a longer-term agreement.

The Verdict:

If they can negotiate a cheap deal with Tuchel’s side for his signature, that could be ideal, though they may want to keep hold of him considering how impressive he was last season.

His record in front of goal during 2021/22 was impressive and even if they can only bring him in on loan, it’s a low-risk gamble well worth taking because it could bring high rewards if he can make the step up well to senior football.

In their quest for promotion, many would argue they should be looking to recruit some more experienced players but they already have some older heads in Phil Jagielka and Aden Flint that could help the 19-year-old to settle down.

They still have three loan slots they can fill up too, so they certainly have the room to bring him in, though they shouldn’t be looking to bring more than five loanees in with only five allowed in a matchday squad at one point.

As well as this, they ideally need to be building for the future by relying on fewer loanees, so it will be interesting to see whether they can bring Andersson in for the long term at some point.