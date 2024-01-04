Highlights Stoke City are in advanced talks with Leicester City over a loan move for goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, a long-term target for the club.

Steven Schumacher, Stoke City's new manager, has yet to taste defeat in the second tier and has sorted out the team's backline troubles.

The signing of Iversen would address Stoke's goalkeeping issues and provide a commanding first-choice keeper to organize and give confidence to the defense.

Stoke City look set to make their first signing of the Steven Schumacher era, with the Potters in advanced talks with Leicester City over a loan move for goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, according to a report by Teamtalk.

The former Plymouth Argyle boss took the Stoke hotseat in mid-December and is yet to taste defeat in the second tier, registering draws to Millwall, Watford and Ipswich Town, as well as victory over Birmingham City.

The 39-year-old has also managed to sort out Stoke’s backline troubles recently, with his outfit keeping two clean sheets from his opening four league games in charge.

Iversen was originally linked with a move to Stoke throughout Alex Neil’s tenure, but Schumacher appears insistent on wanting a change between the posts and has decided to pursue one of the clubs’ long-term targets.

Daniel Iversen performances for Leicester City

The Dane signed a professional contract with the Foxes after coming through the youth ranks in the East Midlands back in 2018.

The shot-stopper would go on to have multiple loan spells in England, with time spent away at Rotherham United and Oldham Athletic, along with two separate stints at Preston North End.

This has seen Iversen record 145 appearances in the EFL as well as earning a chance in the Premier League with Leicester last term.

After the dismissal of Brendan Rodgers, Iversen earned a regular starting spot under Dean Smith, with Iversen starting their final 12 league games in that top flight season, but he could not save them from relegation as Leicester slipped back down to the Championship.

However, after the arrival of Enzo Maresca, Iversen has dropped out of the first team picture completely at the King Power Stadium, struggling to make the substitutes bench for large parts of this campaign.

Stoke City goalkeeping issues

This season, Stoke have had their problems trying to nail down the number one spot at the Bet365 Stadium.

In July last year, the club took Mark Travers on loan from Bournemouth, but he was recalled by the Cherries in late October, and played just 14 times.

This left the Potters with Jack Bonham as their main goalkeeper, having been promoted from the backup role he was playing behind Travers.

Meanwhile, teenager Tommy Simkin has often been on the bench after being recalled from his loan spell with National League side Solihull Moors and recently earned his Stoke debut.

More experienced shot-stopper Frank Fielding has been injured since November after previously being named on the bench occasionally, which left the club short of options heading into the January transfer window.

Daniel Iversen signing a step in the right direction

If this signing gets over the line, it will be a positive start for Stoke in where Schumacher wants to take them come the end of the season.

This has been an area that needed addressing for some time and in a quick turnaround, it appears the club are on the verge of fixing the issue.

A successful team starts with the goalkeeper, and the presence of a commanding first-choice keeper will be able to organise and give confidence to the backline, in order to help them maintain a solid defensive unit for the rest of the term.

Iversen’s experience throughout the four tiers of English football gives him a chance of being one of the better goalkeepers in the division, and with a need to earn regular minutes after falling out of the Leicester side, it appears this move is best for all parties involved.