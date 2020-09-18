Stoke City ignite talks with 28-year-old ahead of potential transfer

Stoke City are in talks with Kieron Freeman over a move to the bet365 Stadium.

Freeman is a free agent now after ending his spell with Sheffield United, which has put Stoke on alert.

According to Football Insider, they are now in talks with the right wing-back over a move.

The 28-year-old managed only two appearances in the Premier League last season under Chris Wilder, with George Baldock the man that’s taken on the right wing-back role in the Premier League.

In total, Freeman played 129 times for the Blades over a five-year period, scoring 17 goals.

Where he’d fit into Michael O’Neill’s Stoke set-up is quite clear, with a shift to the 3-5-2 formation that’s been so successful for Freeman’s former club, Sheffield United.

The Potters have began their first full season under the stewardship of the former Northern Ireland boss with progression to the third-round of the League Cup (they beat Wolves 1-0 last night).

Stoke have played only once in the Championship, drawing with Millwall on the opening day last weekend.

They host Bristol City at the bet365 Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Verdict

This would be an excellent piece of business for Stoke.

Freeman fits the new-look Stoke set-up perfectly as an attack-minded full-back, who was unlucky to not get much game time at Sheffield United in the last couple of years.

Baldock’s excellence knocked him down the pecking order, but this could be the perfect move for him to build himself back up.

Stoke have everything in place to offer the 28-year-old the perfect platform to find his best levels.

