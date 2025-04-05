Stoke City's main current focus will be on preserving their Championship status, but beyond this season, numerous first-team players are set to leave upon the expiry of their respective contracts in the summer.

Recently-appointed manager Robins has only had a few months to assess his squad so far, but will have to sanction some big decisions when the campaign finishes as the Potters decide who to keep around, or who to let leave, ahead of 2025/26.

Stoke allowed some key first-team members, such as Tyrese Campbell, to leave upon the expiry of their deals last year, and so sporting director Jonathan Walters is clearly no stranger to making important decisions that have implications in the transfer market.

It remains to be seen what kind of decisions the board and boss will make in months to come, though, so with that in mind, FLW have taken a look at the eight players that are coming to the end of their respective contracts in ST4 this summer and weighed up whether the Potters should move to extend their deals past June 30, or let them leave on a free transfer to find a new challenge.

Lewis Baker

Baker is one of the longest-serving players in the Potters' squad right now, but has experienced a strange season so far after initially being loaned out to Blackburn Rovers back in August.

The 29-year-old joined Stoke in January 2022 from Chelsea, and enjoyed a stellar first year with the club in which he emerged as one of Alex Neil's key players and was made club captain just months after joining.

He fell out-of-favour as time went on, however, particularly under Steven Schumacher, who sanctioned his season-long spell to Rovers last summer, with his time at the bet365 Stadium looking all but over.

Mark Robins moved to recall him in early January, however, to include him in his squads for the duration of the season, and that decision has proven to be a masterstroke with Baker playing a key part in their survival effort over the last few months. With that said, it seems like a no-brainer for Stoke to offer him fresh terms this summer.