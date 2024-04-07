Highlights Stoke City faces potential disaster with relegation - club must focus on improvement regardless of league next season.

Stoke City must start preparing for next season.

There is no denying that Stoke City have had a rather disappointing league campaign, as they are currently fighting to survive in the Championship with just a handful of games remaining.

Relegation would be a real disaster, and it would see the Potters drop into the third tier for the first time in over two decades.

Regardless of the league that they are playing in next season, the club must look to improve rapidly. Whether it is Steven Schumacher in charge, or someone else, the club is desperate for a positive summer transfer window.

Despite being fairly disappointing this campaign, a large portion of the current Stoke squad are already signed up for next season and beyond, but there does remain a few who are set to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Today, Football League World looks at those six players who are nearing the end of their Stoke City contracts.

Tyrese Campbell

Tyrese Campbell has spent his entire senior career at Stoke City, but he could be set for a new chapter in the summer, as his contract is set to expire. The 24-year-old has previously been a key player for the Potters, but this season he has been far less impactful, only scoring one league goal. A move away from the bet365 Stadium at the end of the season would not be bad for his career.

Tyrese Campbell's Championship stats with Stoke City, as per Transfermarkt Season Apps Goals Assists 2023/24 (As of April 4th) 17 1 0 2022/23 41 9 5 2021/22 26 4 1 2020/21 16 6 7 2019/20 33 9 2 2018/19 3 0 0

Wesley

The Brazilian has been hugely disappointing since signing in the summer from Aston Villa, so Stoke will not be devastated to see him depart at the end of the season.

Wesley managed five goals in one Premier League season with Villa, but he has not been able to shine in the Championship this season and has failed to find the back of the net at all.

Jordan Thompson

One player whose contract is running out, but Stoke may want to keep a hold of, is Jordan Thompson. The Northern Ireland international has grabbed a couple of goals and assists this season in a subpar Stoke City side and has been useful in a number of positions.

His versatility has seen Thompson be deployed in the centre of midfield and at left-back, so he would be of great use going into next season, whether it is the Championship or League One.

Enda Stevens

After a lengthy spell with Sheffield United, Enda Stevens joined Stoke in the summer to provide some vital experience in the side. His contract is set to expire at the end of the season though, and the Potters fans can probably expect to see him depart. He has recently returned from injury after spending three months on the sidelines, and turns 34 in July, so his playing days could be nearing an end.

Ciaran Clark

Like Stevens, Ciaran Clark was introduced in the summer in order to bring a wealth of experience to the club. The defender has made over 200 Premier League appearances, but now, at the age of 34, he barely gets minutes in the Championship with Stoke.

He has almost been a forgotten player at times this season, and is likely to depart in the summer when his contract expires.

Blondy Nna Noukeu

The Cameroonian goalkeeper has spent five years with Stoke City but has failed to make a single senior appearance. 22-year-old, Blondy Nna Noukeu had two loan spells with Crawley Town and Southend United, but now his Stoke contract is set to expire.