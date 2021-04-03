Stoke City hoping to strike agreement with Premier League club for talent this summer

Stoke City are hoping to bring Jack Clarke back to the club next season after his recent loan spell at the Bet365 Stadium.

The winger joined the Potters from Tottenham in the winter window, and he went on to register one assist in 14 games for Michael O’Neill’s side. Whilst that’s not the best return, the 20-year-old did show signs of his talent in that period.

And, he clearly impressed O’Neill, as Football Insider have revealed that Stoke are already looking to secure a fresh agreement for Clarke next season.

Of course, that will depend on how the player’s recovery goes from the ankle ligament injury that he suffered, so that will be monitored when the window opens.

In terms of Spurs, Clarke is unlikely to be near Jose Mourinho’s first-team squad next season, so it would be unlikely that they would stand in his way if an agreement can be reached between the clubs in the summer.

O’Neill will already have one eye on next season, with Stoke eight points behind the play-off places with just seven games to play.

The verdict

This would be a smart bit of business for Stoke, as it has been evident in recent weeks that Clarke has the talent to thrive at this level, but the injury has hindered his progress.

Clearly, O’Neill needs more attacking options in the final third in the summer, so this would make sense.

There’s not much you can see preventing this deal from happening, so providing Clarke recovers from his injury and is open to a return, this is a transfer that should happen.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.