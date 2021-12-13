Stoke City hoping to finalise January transfer swoop for 25-y/o target

Stoke City are keen on Malmo defender Franz Brorsson, who will be available on a free transfer in the January window.

The 25-year-old, who has won two caps for Sweden, featured in 24 games for his current side as they won the Swedish top-flight on a dramatic final day of the season last week.

With the league played throughout the summer, the contract setup is different in Sweden, so Brorsson’s deal is set to expire at the end of the month.

Therefore, he is available on a free transfer from January 1, and Football Insider have revealed that Michael O’Neill wants to bring the centre-back in.

Strengthening that area of the team is seen as a priority in the upcoming window after the influential Harry Souttar was ruled out for a lengthy period after picking up a serious knee injury whilst on international duty with Australia last month.

The Potters have enjoyed a strong campaign so far, with the side currently sitting in the play-off places as they look to win promotion back to the Premier League.

The verdict

This would appear to be a smart addition for Stoke, as Brorsson has decent pedigree having played for Sweden and for a Malmo side that compete for trophies domestically and play in Europe.

To get someone of that calibre on a free transfer would make sense and it strengthens an area that Stoke probably need a player for considering Souttar’s injury.

So, it will be interesting to see if anything does happen, in what is a massive month for Stoke and all those looking to win promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.